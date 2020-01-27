Disturbed Confirm 'The Sickness' 20th Anniversary Amphitheater Tour

This morning, two-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum band, Disturbed confirm their extensive 31-date The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour throughout North America, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band's seminal album, The Sickness. On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive catalog. The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour will run from mid-July through mid-September, with dates in cities including Tampa, Toronto, Cincinnati, Phoenix, and Irvine (full dates below).

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10am local time (with the exception of the Rogers, AR show which will go on-sale at 12pm local time) here . Select presales will begin Tuesday, Jan. 28. Special VIP, meet & greet, and merch bundle packages are available for all dates - more info HERE . Disturbed's tour will also be a part of Ticket to Rock 2020, an exclusive ticket package at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country-additional details to be announced, for more info: tickettorock.livenation.com

Disturbed also share a new music video for " Hold on to Memories " directed by Matt Mahurin, who also directed their "Sound of Silence" music video. The video is inspired by the Mexican holiday "Día de Muertos," a day of remembrance and celebration of loved ones who have passed, with which it shares the sentiment that as long as we keep their memories with us, a piece of them is still alive. Watch the music video for "Hold on to Memories" here

The band previously shared their live video for " Hold on to Memories ," directed by Rafa Alcantara. The video captures a moment during Disturbed's live show where the band perform alongside a video collage of their favorite memories, with photos and videos of their friends and families, both here and gone.

Disturbed Tour Dates

Disturbed have continued their record-breaking streak at rock radio, claiming the title of "2019's Most Played Artists" in the Active Rock format. The band earned their seventh consecutive #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their latest single "No More," an achievement unmatched by any artist in history. Disturbed have earned ten #1 singles on the chart, including "A Reason To Fight," the track that initially broke the record earlier this year. "No More" is the third top-charting single from the band's #1 album, Evolution (Reprise Records).

May 01 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (FM99 Lunatic Luau)

May 2 /// Charlotte, NC /// Epicenter Festival

May 9 /// Daytona Beach, FL /// Welcome to Rockville Festival

May 16 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion (MMR*B*Q 2020)

May 24 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion (97.1 The Eagle presents BFD 2020)

June 5 /// Nurburgring, DEU /// Rock AM Ring Fest

June 7 /// Nuremburg, DEU /// Rock IM Park Fest

June 9 /// Bremen, DEU /// Bremen Buergerweide

June 11 /// Nickelsdorf, AUT /// Nova Rock Fest

June 12 /// Interlaken, SWI /// Greenfield Fest

June 14 /// Donington, UK /// Download Fest

June 16 /// Gdansk, POL /// Ergo Arena

June 17 /// Hannover, DEU /// Swiss Life Hall

June 19 /// Copenhagen, DNK /// Copenhell Fest

June 20 /// Dessel, BEL /// Graspop Fest

June 21 /// Landgraaf, NLD /// Pinkpop Fest

June 24 /// Stockholm, SWE /// Grona Lund Tivoli

June 25 /// Oslo, NOR /// Tons of Rock Fest

June 27 /// Seinajoki, FIN /// Provinssi Fest

July 15 /// Maryland Heights, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 16 /// Cadott, WI /// Rock Fest

July 18 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// Upheaval Festival

July 21 /// Alpharetta, GA /// Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

July 23 /// Tampa, FL/// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 24 /// West Palm Beach, FL /// iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

July 26/// Bristow, VA /// Jiffy Lube Live*

July 29 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 30 /// Mansfield, MA /// Xfinity Center*

August 01 /// Hershey, PA /// Hersheypark Stadium*

August 02 /// Hartford, CT /// XFINITY Theatre*

August 04 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

August 06 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 08 /// Syracuse, NY /// St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

August 10 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater*

August 11 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage*

August 13 /// Burgettstown, PA /// S&T Bank Music Park*

August 15 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverbend Music Center*

August 16 /// Clarkston, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre*

August 20 /// Tinley Park, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 21 /// Cuyahoga Falls, OH /// Blossom Music Center*

August 23 /// Noblesville, IN /// Ruoff Music Center*

August 26 /// Rogers, AR /// Walmart AMP*^

August 27 /// The Woodlands, TX /// The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

August 29 /// Albuquerque, NM /// Isleta Amphitheater*

August 30 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Ak-Chin Pavilion*

September 01 /// Chula Vista, CA /// North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 02 /// Irvine, CA /// FivePoint Amphitheatre*

September 04 /// Mountain View, CA /// Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 05 /// Wheatland, CA /// Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 09 /// West Valley City, UT /// USANA Amphitheatre*

September 11 /// Ridgefield, WA /// Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

September 12 /// Auburn, WA /// White River Amphitheatre*





