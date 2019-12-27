Dispel Release New Single 'Temptation'

Dark electronic collective Dispel are previewing their new single 'Temptation' via a new video representing the 'Last Trial' stage of the Hero's Journey. The video features a return of the Crusading Knight 'Levie.' Having quested and gained the 'Sword of Knowledge' in the 'Modal Consequence' music video, he must now be tested to prove worthy of this new power and strength.

Like the previous single 'Modal Consequence', this new track features hearty front-and-center mezzo-soprano vocals by Ravensea against the background of glacial industrial rhythms. Both tracks offer a taste of their forthcoming album 'Lore'.

Dispel's sound is laced with dark electronic melodies, vocal hooks and praising spiritual quests through driving beats and oscillating keyboards. Together, they seek to create a musical narrative praising historic lore, mythology and mysticism.

This album was produced by Mike Textbeak, a Cleopatra Records artist (as TEXTBEAK) and early DJ from the Witchhouse scene. He has worked with an impressive line-up including legendary producer John Fryer, Mark Stewart, Bestial Mouths, Peter Hope, Cyanotic, Vaselyne and Searmanas, to name but a few. An expert in underground music, he hosts the weekly CXB7 radio show on Hexx 9 Radio.

Comprised of nine tracks, this album was mastered at The Cage Studios in Coventry, UK by Martin Bowes of Attrition, well known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, Psychic TV and Steven Severin of Siouxsie & the Banshees.

Dispel is comprised of Scott Dispel, Ravensea and Sean Gallows. Scott Dispel was a founding member of the old school hardcore band Face Value and is also currently the drummer for TEXTBEAK. A studio engineer and producer, in 2005, he was voted Cleveland's best nightclub DJ by Scene Magazine.

Scott Dispel speaks about the new video: "Is he a true Hero? Or will his new found power corrupt and tempt him to become a tyrant. Too many leaders throughout history have succumbed to the temptation to abuse their power, often to the detriment of their subjects. In fact, the 20th century was rife with despots. However, collectively we continue to endure and strive for far better..."

"We hope to inspire others to take the first step to "attacking their destiny" to becoming the best versions of themselves and in having the courage to strive for achievement, despite the unknown challenges that will surely arise".

Dispel has unlikely roots in the early 90's hardcore punk scene while Scott Dispel. While on tour with Face Value, a seed was planted in an underground goth-Industrial club in Berlin. Exposed to a new sound and different culture, this experience made a lasting impression. Though the raw truth of the punk scene remained, it was clear that electronic music was the next chapter and that this required a fresh approach.

Dispel's music is also inspired by such artists as Sisters of Mercy, Bauhaus, Clan of Xymox, Depeche Mode, VNV Nation and Blutengle on the one hand and Delerium, The Misfits and The Cramps on the other.

After completing a degree in music and recording studio internship, Dispel's commitment to the art of music was solidified. Feeling the local underground scene was sorely lacking and inspired by Fantasy gaming, mythology and mysticism, the foundation was set. Fate again intervened when he met Ravensea, a Berklee Vocal Performance / Music Therapy? major with a powerful voice and insight into music's transcendence of language and cultural barriers.

Both Dispel videos were directed, filmed and edited by Rafeeq Roberts. Scott Dispel fills the role of the Plague Doctor. Ravensea appears as herself. Jennifer Haney plays the Vampire Queen, as well as handling make-up and wardrobe. Levie Mckenzie plays the Crusading Knight and Morgan Irvine plays the Vampire King.

The full 'Lore' LP will be released on January 10 and will be available on vinyl, CD and digital download. It can be pre-ordered via the artist's website. The 'Modal Consequence' single is currently offered as a free download via Bandcamp .

Watch the "Temptation" video here:





