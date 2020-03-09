Discogs Releases 2019 Data & Sales Trends

Discogs, the world's leading online music exchange, today released their annual report containing Marketplace analysis and Database highlights of trends in consumer music purchasing habits and additional data in the Discogs 2019 Year-End Report.

2019 was a record year for the Discogs Marketplace, with a total number of 14,589,066 items sold. The Marketplace continues to showcase some incredibly rare finds for Discogs, led by the sale of The Beatle's 7" single Love Me Do at $9,102.56. The second most expensive record was a copy of Roysopp's Melody A.M which sold for a massive $7,051.28.

Sales of cassettes continue to show growth as tapes climb in a 4.45% increase over 2018, while CD sales have dropped by 19% from 2018. Rock music took top honors as the most collected music genre in 2019, with an increase of 12.53% followed by the Electronic genre at 9.61%. These statistics and more are all included in the Discogs 2019 Year-End Report.

