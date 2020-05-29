Diplo's Country Album DIPLO PRESENTS THOMAS WESLEY CHAPTER 1: SNAKE OIL is Out Now

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, the highly anticipated country album from Diplo, is out today on Columbia Records. Get it here. He also unveils the video for "Dance With Me feat. Thomas Rhett & Young Thug" directed by longtime collaborator Brandon Dermer-watch below!

Featuring additional new collaborations with Zac Brown & Danielle Bradbery, Noah Cyrus, Orville Peck and more, the album also includes double Platinum-certified single "Heartless" with Morgan Wallen (and its alternate version with Julia Michaels, which is climbing Pop Radio charts), "Lonely" with Jonas Brothers, "Do Si Do" with Blanco Brown and "So Long" with Cam.

Last night, Diplo celebrated the release with a special edition of his livestream variety show "The Thomas Wesley Show," featuring guest appearances from Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Julia Michaels, Orville Peck, Cam and Jonas Brothers. Diplo celebrated the evening with Tequila Don Julio, which sponsored a celebratory toast of Tequila Don Julio 1942 during the set and Wrangler, which streamed the event on the Wrangler Network and outfitted Diplo in a custom jacket. Chipotle hosted the afterparty on their Twitch channel and dropped a total of 5,000 free burrito codes for viewers throughout the set.

Diplo-who grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida-has long been incubating ideas for this country project, bringing it to the public for the first time at Stagecoach's first ever Late Night dance party in 2019, where he welcomed Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the live debut of "Old Town Road." Diplo also released his own remix of "Old Town Road" and appeared on stage at the 2020 Grammys for a performance of the #1 hit alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, BTS and more.

Related Articles View More Music Stories