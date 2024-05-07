Dina Ayada Officially Releases New Single + Visualizer '100 Bands'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dina Ayada exudes confidence in her latest release, “100 Bands” out now via LISTEN TO THE KIDS / Santa Anna, produced by Bugz Ronin & Chuki Beats.

The audio release has been teased a few times prior on social media evoking great reactions from her fans. Featuring her beloved upbeat flow and lyrics that speak to stepping into your self-confidence and supporting the loved ones who support you–– “100 Bands” serves as the perfect turn up-braggadocios record right in time for the warm weather.

Remaining consistent in growth across social platforms, Dina Ayada routinely gains an additional 2000-3000 followers per week. Along with Rolling Loud EU, Dina Ayada will be making appearances at festivals in Belgium, Germany and Switzerland - not to mention a headline tour in Asia and potentially the US later in the year.

As Dina Ayada continues stepping forth into her artistry, she has begun to call on more attention from the masses, fresh from her touring the EU and CA with Lil Tjay she was also recently named “24 Rappers to watch in 24”, alongside artists like Anyciaa, Karrahboo, Rich Amiri, That Mexican OT.

About Dina Ayada:

Hailing from Belgium with fluency in 5 languages, 20-year-old Moroccan artist Dina Ayada creates music inspired by a deep appreciation for American hip-hop but informed by a global vision, earning co-signs from Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Chase B, French Montana, Saweetie, Jeleel!, SkiMask the Slump God, Giselle from Aespa and more.

The former law student has been enthralled with music for as long as she can remember. As a toddler, she began singing along to her father’s selection of Arabic songs in the car, and trips to the toy store with her grandparents always seemed to end with another addition to her ever-growing collection of toy instruments. At 16, Dina recorded her first song with her brother, who’d recently picked up producing as a hobby. Though they started recording “just for fun,” their song soon made its way onto Belgian radio. After meeting her executive producer Chuki Beats and right-hand man Dro at a radio station, Dina decided to take her music to the next level, working day and night to develop her own personal sound. At the end of 2022, Dina began experimenting with TikTok and almost immediately went viral with a snippet of an impromptu studio freestyle, which quickly evolved into her independently released breakout single “Miles Away”(1.9M streams). This success encouraged her to drop out of law school, head out to Los Angeles and commit to music full-time. Dina soon followed with “Popular” (1.7M streams) in March 2023 and “Games” (2.1M streams) in April 2023, effortlessly proving that she’s far more than a viral moment. After landing a record deal, Dina is now gearing up for her first EP, through which she sets out to properly introduce herself and continue displaying what she’s all about: spreading positivity, inspiring confidence in others, and making music that you can have fun to.

