By: Jul. 07, 2023

Dillon Francis Unveils 'LA ON ACID' With Good Times Ahead

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis unveils a new track, “LA ON ACID,” with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, via Astralwerks. More music from Dillon is imminent.

The new track is taken from Dillon’s forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, that will arrive later this year via Astralwerks, and follows previous offerings “Pretty People” featuring rising Turkish star INJI, “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy,—and “Goodies”—which was later remixed by Knock2.

Last year, Francis shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, Cake and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the #1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

photo credit: Sela Shiloni



