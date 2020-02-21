Dillon Francis Releases New 'Magic Is Real' Remixes

Platinum-selling artist, DJ and producer Dillon Francis's latest album Magic is Real is the gift that keeps on giving. Not stopping after delivering Magic is Real's deep house anthems and hilarious music videos, Francis today releases new remixes for standout singles " DFR " and " GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It) ," plus a new acoustic version of " Barely Breathing " performed by the track's featured artist, 19-year-old Swedish singer, songwriter and producer Vera Hotsauce.

Listen to three new takes on "DFR" as remixed by production duo Black Caviar, Spanish duo Beauty Brain, and rising Florida-based DJ/Producer Shndō, a remix of "GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It)" by King Arthur & Kevin Aleksander, plus a new VIP edit of "GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It)" tailored specifically for the clubs by Dillon Francis himself.

Dillon Francis had a monumental 2019 surrounding the release of his third album, Magic Is Real - out now and streaming everywhere HERE via IDGAFOS/Mad Decent and available to purchase on 12-inch glitter vinyl format and "cassette" USB format HERE - which featured multiple releases leading up to the album with collaborators from all over the world, including Big Freedia, Bunji Garlin, Vera Hotsauce, Nitti Gritti, and more. Francis has opened up a lane for himself in another global market reaching an international audience that has long embraced dance music.

With tons of releases already teed up for 2020, the new year is shaping up to be a big one as well. Dillon Francis will be kicking off the new decade with the "Sugar, Spice, and Everything Ice" North American headline tour with internet phenom and rising streaming star Yung Gravy, before going into his fifth consecutive year of his residency at the Wynn Las Vegas.



For tour dates, love letters and more information visit www.dillonfrancis.com .





