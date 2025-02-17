Dierks Bentley Unveils Broken Branches Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley has announced his 2025 BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR, will kick off in Austin, TX and roll through over 30 U.S. cities nationwide. Produced by Live Nation, Bentley has enlisted rising star Zach Top and new Warner Music duo The Band Loula to join him this summer.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time at www.dierks.com. Citi is the official card of the BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb 18th at 10am local time until Thursday, Feb 20th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

“I’m 20(ish) years into doing this, and I’ve seriously never been more excited about a tour,” said Bentley “We had Zach out for a few shows last summer, and I knew right away that we had to do more together. He loves the same kind of country music I do, and he’s got the bluegrass chops to hang with the best of ‘em in a jam. I’ve got a million ideas for the set list rolling around in my head. It’ll be fun to figure out how to make it all come to life with a new album and new production.”

Known for putting on full-scope performances that “blend hits, a genuine onstage energy that easily outpaces many of today’s newcomers, and intentional audience engagement” (Billboard), Bentley’s summer tour will be packed with his biggest hits, fan favorites as well as new music. On Friday, Bentley teased a new album with the release of lead single “She Hates Me,” which lands somewhere between Whitley and Weezer and features his patented style of country with a mischievous edge, plus the tongue-twisting story of a girl who is no longer falling for his country-boy charm. Fans can listen to the “catchy ballad with a little dose of humor and some good ol self-deprecation” (Holler) HERE and watch the official music video HERE. More details about the album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR 2025 Dates

5/29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ^

5/30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion ^

5/31 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

6/5 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

6/6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/7 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

6/12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

6/14 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

6/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

6/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *

6/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome ^

6/27 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *

6/28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

7/10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

7/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

7/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

7/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

7/19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

7/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/1 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

8/7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/8 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

8/9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

8/14 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

8/16 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

8/21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

8/22 – Birmingham, AL – Coca Cola Amphitheatre *

8/23 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

8/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

8/29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

8/30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^



* On-Sale This Friday, February 21

^ On-Sale Next Friday, February 28

# On-Sale Friday, March 7



Having consistently climbed to the top of country music charts for 20 years, Capitol Records Nashville artist Dierks Bentley remains an outlier in both altitude and attitude. More than a hit-making singer/songwriter, he has become the standard bearer for roots music in the mainstream and a multi-Platinum superstar, standing at the intersection of mainstream country and bluegrass with an arena live show. Beginning with his debut single and instant-classic hit “What Was I Thinkin’” in 2003, Bentley’s unique sonic influence and warm vocal rasp have paved the way for the perennial hitmaker, known first and foremost for creative integrity. His career has produced eight Number One albums, 22 No. One songs, eight billion global streams and three CMA Awards–plus 15 GRAMMY® nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry.

Beyond that, millions of fans have connected to his songs - mostly self-penned - featuring equal parts energy, emotion and epiphany, and tastemakers around the nation continue to hail Bentley as one of country’s most authentic entertainers. Following the release of his 10th studio album Gravel & Gold in 2023, Bentley’s headlining Gravel & Gold Tour has shown why, matching fan-favorite hits like “Drunk On a Plane,” “I Hold On,” “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)” and more with top-flight musicianship and boundless energy in the nation’s most iconic settings. He also has created professional endeavors outside of music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son and his four “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” locations. Most recently, he launched ROW 94, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only “three ingredients and the truth” at Kentucky’s Green River Distilling Co. For more information, visit Dierks.com.

