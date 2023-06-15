Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share 'Coming Home' Single

They are finally returning in full swing with their first new record of original material in over a decade, The Feminine Divine, due July 28 via 100% Records.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share 'Coming Home' Single

Storied English pop-rock band Dexys (formerly Dexys Midnight Runners) — who are perhaps best known for their Brit Award-winning commercial smash-hit "Come On Eileen," which reached number one in 8 countries and became the best-selling single in the UK and US in 1982 — are finally returning in full swing with their first new record of original material in over a decade, The Feminine Divine, due July 28 via 100% Records.

To introduce the record, they recently shared its first two singles, "I'm Going To Get Free" and "The Feminine Divine." In continuation of the album rollout, today, Dexys share the record's third single, a superb track entitled "Coming Home." Capping off the first half of the new record, "Coming Home" is yet another song written in the early ‘90s with Big Jim Paterson, and is a triumphant declaration of frontman Kevin Rowland’s return to his true self. 

Speaking on the track, Rowland wrote: "'Coming Home' is about rising up out of a slump. In the album narrative, the protagonist has passed through some very dark times but he is now enjoying positivity and peace. He’s embracing a new-found connectedness: to the universe, to other people, and to his true self."

Led by musician Kevin Rowland, Dexys is regarded as one of the more prominent British bands to arise in the 80s, with over 1B streams worldwide, 4.5M monthly listeners on Spotify, 49k subscribers on YouTube, and 71K followers on Facebook.

Their debut album Searching For The Young Soul Rebels is widely considered one of the best albums of all time (by outlets such as BBC, The Guardian, The Quietus, and Uncut), and their subsequent album Too-Rye-Ay is multi-platinum in the UK and Australia and charted in the top 20 in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. 

Their music has appeared on the soundtracks of countless TV shows and films including High Fidelity (TV), The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, Jane The Virgin, What We Do In The Shadows, Preachers, Superstore, Firefly Lane, and Get Him To The Greek.

The Feminine Divine is Dexys’ fifth album of original material produced once again by Pete Schwier, along with acclaimed session musician and producer Toby Chapman. After taking some time out to refocus his energy, Kevin Rowland came back to music with a fresh perspective and new-found positivity. A personal, if not strictly autobiographical, record portraying a man whose views have evolved over time. Not just on women, but the whole concept of masculinity he had been raised with: an education and an un-learning that is traced across the arc of The Feminine Divine with dizzying effect.

To support their new LP, Dexys recently announced a full UK and European tour for September / October. They've now added a special run of in-stores signings and performances where Kevin Rowland and Mike Timothy will perform tracks from the new album plus some old favourites. Full dates below and tickets on-sale HERE.

Photo by Sandra Vijandi


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
VOICE OF BACEPROT Release Whats The Holy (Nobel) Today? Photo
VOICE OF BACEPROT Release 'What's The Holy (Nobel) Today?'

The group have faced opposition since their beginnings from conservative Muslims because they perform heavy rock/metal music while wearing hijabs and because of their gender which inspired their ground-breaking, critically acclaimed singles such as “God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music,” “[NOT] PUBLIC PROPERTY” and “PMS.” 

2
Fast Romantics Release Summer Single F**k Yourself Photo
Fast Romantics Release Summer Single 'F**k Yourself'

Side “Euphoria,” was mixed by Los Angeles-based producer Dave Schiffman (The Killers, Haim) and is busting with jubilant pop anthems, as electric as ever and teeming with a renewed sense of self and purpose. Side “Happiness” was mixed by Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire).

3
ThxSoMch Unveils Brand New Single Waste My Mind Photo
ThxSoMch Unveils Brand New Single 'Waste My Mind'

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has responded to overwhelming demand from fans and released his brand new single “Waste My Mind.” “Waste My Mind” maintains the momentum of ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez, which was released last month via Elektra. Watch the video visualizer and check out tour dates!

4
Jill Andrews Release New Single Wrong Place, Wrong Time Photo
Jill Andrews Release New Single 'Wrong Place, Wrong Time'

The album features an all-star cast of musicians including Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Jackson Brown, Madison Cunningham), Juan Solorzano (Becca Mancari, Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne), Graham Bechler (Erin Rae, Allen Stone), Anthony Da Costa (Sunny War, Molly Tuttle, Yola), and special guests Ben Cramer and Becca Mancari on backing vocals.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July DebutVideo: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in JulyBURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July
ABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-HopABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz FestHerbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz Fest

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE