Desmond is Amazing Releases Debut Single 'We Are Amazing'

Desmond Napoles (stage name: Desmond is Amazing) America's teen drag superstar and LGBTQ+ advocate has released their debut single "We Are Amazing" HERE today. The track was written by Desmond, Ashley Levy, and Tomas Costanza and produced by Tomas Costanza. "I wrote 'We Are Amazing' because I wanted LGBTQ+ youth to realize that they ARE amazing and to pay the haters no mind. It's okay to be who you are and to be proud of that. I receive a lot of messages from kids and teens saying that they are getting bullied and I want them to realize that they are a thousand times more amazing than the people that bully them. That was my motivation. I wanted to make an anthem for being yourself. This song is very personal to me because one of my main goals in life is to help others and I hope I can inspire people with my music."says Desmond.

In addition, the video for "We Are Amazing" is also available today. In the video, Desmond is Amazing is joined by various drag kids including Manic Panic's Tish and Snooky as well as fans lip syncing to the song.

Watch below!

Desmond Napoles (stage name: Desmond is Amazing) is America's teen drag superstar. They are an awarded LGBTQ advocate, outspoken gay youth, editorial and runway model, public speaker, performer, designer, actor, and published author. They are the founder of their own youth drag house, the Haus of Amazing. Desmond is the author of "Be Amazing: A History of Pride" for Macmillan Children's Publishing Group. They are currently working on developing a podcast and building an online social network safe space for LGBTQ+ teens. Their motto is "Be yourself, always."

They have walked the runways at New York Fashion Week for several designers including Gypsy Sport, The Blonds x Disney Villains, Nicopanda's MAC Cosmetics collaboration with Macy's, Daniel Chimowitz, Dope Tavio, and MRHUA MRSHUA. Additional collaborations include Brussels Airlines, Chimera Lashes, Claire's Stores, Converse, Daftboy Fans, Drag Queen Merch, Fluide, GLAAD, Google, Human Rights Campaign, Luar x The Love Ball, Lush Cosmetics, Manic Panic, Marc Jacobs, Mattel, NYC Pride, and The Phluid Project.

They live in New York City with their Mom and Dad, cat, and parrots. Hobbies including coding, scripting, and playing video games, 3D modeling, experimenting with makeup, costuming, creating videos to share with their fans, taking flying trapeze lessons, and hiking. Desmond's favorite subject in school is math. In the future, they would like to be a roller coaster engineer or video game designer.



