Descendents '9th & Walnut' Out Now!

9th & Walnut, the new album from legendary punk band Descendents featuring the band's original four-piece lineup is out now via Epitaph Records.

In 2002, the original Milo Goes To College lineup - bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, guitarist Frank Navetta (d. 2008), and vocalist Milo Aukerman - entered the studio to finally record the songs with which they first forged their genre-defining sound. The 18-track result, 9th & Walnut, was named for their Long Beach practice space back in the day. The album features the bands' earliest material written from 1976 through 1980.

TRACKLIST1. Sailor's Choice2. Crepe Suzette3. You Make Me Sick4. Lullaby5. Nightage6. Baby Doncha Know7. Tired of Being Tired8. I'm Shaky9. Grudge10. Mohicans11. Like the Way I Know12. It's A Hectic World13. To Remember14. Yore Disgusting15. It's My Hair16. I Need Some17. Ride the Wild18. Glad All Over (Dave Clark Five cover)

This summer, Descendents will hit the road with Rise Against and labelmates The Menzingers. The band will also perform a handful of headline dates throughout the run. This will be Descendents first full tour run since 1997. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit http://www.descendentsonline.com/.