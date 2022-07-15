Demi Lovato Drops Pop-Punk Anthem 'Substance'

GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released their new single "Substance" - the pop-punk anthem is the second song off their forthcoming 8th studio album HOLY FVCK due Friday, August 19, 2022, via Island Records. Additionally, Demi has revealed the album's tracklisting, which includes features from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpant, and Dead Sara.

"I'm so excited to share another taste of what's in store for this album. We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you're having a damn good time while doing it," states Demi.

The official music video, directed by Cody Critcheloe (SSION), nods to the late 90s and early 2000s pop-punk music videos but with a modern twist. The visual sees Demi alongside a motley posse have a blast while wreaking havoc throughout nostalgic scenes at a diner, house party, and ultimately end with a final irreverent bow on a red carpet.

Last night, Demi stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! to chat about their new music and debut a thrilling performance of "Substance." "Substance" was written by Demi, Oak, Keith Sorrells, Alex Niceforo, Laura Veltz, and Jordan Lutes (Jutes), and produced by Oak, Keith Sorrells, Alex Niceforo.

Demi's highly anticipated 8th studio album, HOLY FVCK, arrives on Friday, August 19, 2022. The 16-track album is a sonic journey grounded in their rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences.

The album's first single "Skin of My Teeth," was met with fan and critical praise alike- The New York Times applauded the record, "Fierce Punk-Pop," while NPR raved it, "a punchy, hardcore-adjacent track... fuses their inspirations with their powerhouse vocals." HOLY FVCK is available for pre-order on Demi's webstore now.

Demi will bring the album to fans across South America and North America this Fall on their HOLY FVCK Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, August 13th in Springfield, IL at the Illinois State Fair before making stops across South and North America in Belo Horizonte, Bogotá, San Francisco, Montreal, Nashville and more before wrapping up in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday, November 6th. For the North American leg of the tour, there will be support from DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent on select dates. Tickets and VIP packages are available now at demilovato.com.

Watch the new music video here:

HOLY FVCK TOUR SOUTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue Aug 30 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço das Américas

Fri Sep 02 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Esplanada do Mineirão

Sun Sep 04 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

Wed Sep 07 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Fri Sep 09 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

Tue Sep 13 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

HOLY FVCK TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Sat Aug 13 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

Sun Aug 14 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair

Thu Sep 22 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Fri Sep 23 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sun Sep 25 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds *

Tue Sep 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *

Wed Sep 28 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater ^

Fri Sep 30 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Mon Oct 03 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ^

Wed Oct 05 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre ^

Fri Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Sun Oct 09 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Mon Oct 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

Wed Oct 12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ^

Thu Oct 13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Sat Oct 15 - Toronto, ON - History ^

Sun Oct 16 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia ^

Tue Oct 18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre ^

Fri Oct 21 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sun Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Fri Oct 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Sun Oct 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center *

Tue Nov 01 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans *

Thu Nov 03 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall *

Sun Nov 06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Support Key

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. They were first known for their onscreen talents, and soon after became a musical phenomenon for their remarkable vocal ability. With an audience of over 215 million on social media, Demi has established themselves as a global sensation.

With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with their renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. From the resilient ballad "Skyscraper," to the unapologetic earworm "Sorry Not Sorry" and their enduring queer anthem "Cool for the Summer," Demi's discography showcases their musicality knows no bounds, with a genre-blending approach that has infused pop, R&B, rock, soul and more.

Through several sold-out tours, Demi has brought their undeniable stage presence to venues across the globe, while live performances such as their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl LIV and the powerful debut of their single "Anyone" at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards have garnered universal acclaim.

With seven studio albums under their belt, all of which debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and four boasting over one billion streams on Spotify, Demi elevates their signature sound with their upcoming eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK. The album is a sonic journey grounded in Demi's rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences.

Demi has been lauded by fans and peers alike for their authenticity and vulnerability, demonstrating their transformative growth across two celebrated documentaries, 2017's Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen's official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world.

Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over their career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBTQ+ activism. They have also received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for their work.

A native of Dallas, Demi resides in Los Angeles.