Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Releases New Single 'Don't Worry 'Bout What I Do'

Today, the Seattle-based soul-jazz groove-machine Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio released their new song "Don't Worry 'Bout What I Do," the second single from their upcoming album Cold As Weiss (out February 11, 2022 via Colemine Records).

Cold As Weiss is the band's first release featuring new drummer Dan Weiss, also of the powerhouse soul and funk collective The Sextones. A natural fit for the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio's groove-oriented rhythms, Dan's smoldering drumming locks in the trio's explosive chemistry. DLO3's lineup is completed by organist Delvon Lamarr and guitarist Jimmy James.

"'Don't Worry 'Bout What I Do' is a famous quote by the great guitarist Jimmy James," explains Delvon Lamarr. "No matter what you say to this cat: 'Yo bro your butt crack is showing,' he always says the same thing: 'Man... don't worry 'bout what I do.'" The new song follows the album's first single "Pull Your Pants Up," which was praised by Jambase, Relix, Glide, Jazziz, Northern Transmissions, and Live For Live Music, who said "splicing the DNA of old-school funk forefathers The Meters with the acid rock stylings of Jimi Hendrix along with the jazz explorations of Jimmy Smith, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio delivers a concoction both new and familiar."

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio-or as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3-specializes in the lost art of "feel good music." The band features organist Delvon Lamarr, a self-taught virtuosic musician, with perfect pitch who taught himself jazz and has effortlessly been able to play a multitude of instruments. On guitar is the dynamo Jimmy James, who eases through Steve Cropper-style chanking guitar, volcanic acid-rock freak-out lead playing, and slinky Grant Green style jazz. From Reno, Nevada is drummer Dan Weiss whose smoldering pocket-groove drumming locks in the trio's explosive chemistry.

In 2021, DLO3 released their sophomore studio album I Told You So, which debuted atop multiple Billboard Charts: #1 on the Contemporary Jazz Album chart, #3 on the Jazz Album chart, #4 on the Tastemaker Album chart, and #12 on the Heatseeker Album chart. I Told You So was praised by Under the Radar, All Music, American Songwriter, Popmatters, KEXP, Live For Live Music, Jazziz, Jambase, Glide Magazine, and NPR, who named it one of their favorite albums from the first half of 2021.

Founded by Larmarr's wife and manager Amy Novo, the trio started from humble beginnings in 2015, but since then has released two Billboard charting albums and toured the world to sold out venues. Now, with permanent drummer Dan Weiss behind to kit, DLO3 is proud to present Cold As Weiss, their third studio album to date that finds them tighter than ever, and continuing to push funky instrumental music to a new generation of fans.

Listen to the new single here: