Delilah Releases New Single 'Liquid Pearl'

Delilah Holliday will release Invaluable Vol. 2 on November 3.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Following her Invaluable Vol. 1 EP this July, North London’s homegrown DIY icon Delilah Holliday will release Invaluable Vol. 2 on November 3 via One Little Independent Records. Today, with the announcement, Delilah has released the single “Liquid Pearl,” along with a video from acclaimed director Anikola Davies Jr. 

The two EPs combine to create the Invaluable mixtape, released on limited edition 12” transparent violet vinyl. Delilah will celebrate with a London performance, November 9, before hitting the road throughout the UK, along with select EU dates, supporting Georgia [all dates below]. Pre-order Invaluable Vol. 1 & 2.

Invaluable Vol. 2 works as a heady tale of caution, and the search for clarity in creativity outside of the intoxicating noise that surrounds us all. It’s about being true to oneself despite what doubts or distractions we may face. It’s also about the confidence and support that comes from the acceptance of this.

Seven tracks map something of a journey that can be viewed in the context of a single night out, but recall thematic elements that are universal. Delilah tells us that, “the first part of the EP is very downtempo. It's got a couple of little uppers in it, but it's sort of introducing you to the quest you're gonna go on. The second part is like the wild ride, and then you start going downhill. And it screeches to a stop when you remember who you are again.”

Musically the collection ranges from industrial club anthems and delirious beats to atmospherically produced moments of euphoria. Glitchy electronics blend with Delilah’s trademark art pop and crisp trip hop rhythms.

Delilah’s authenticity is distinct in her delivery and lyrics, which continue to probe class and societal issues as she guides the listener through her realm of realisations. A key theme that follows from Vol. 1 is that of identity and roots. Growing up on Holloway Road and beginning her creative endeavours with family members continues this sense of community and groundedness.

Her band, Skinny Girl Diet, which she founded at the age of 14 with her sister Ursula and their cousin Amelia, were a staple of the 2010’s UK indie-punk landscape. She then successfully transitioned to her current solo moniker with the release of her debut single “Babylon” in 2018. Shortly after, she would appear on the Baxter Dury album B.E.D alongside Étienne de Crécy.

In a short time, Delilah’s worked with some of the best across both the music and fashion world including Neneh Cherry, Vivienne Westwood, Matt King, Nicholas Daley, along with Hermes, and more. She has partnered with Marshall Amps, and performed an exclusive A/V live session with FACT Magazine. Invaluable Vol. 1 is just the next chapter in an already storied, yet young career.

Like Vol. 1, Vol. 2 was co-written and co-produced with composer Raphael Ninot. There’s a reassuring power to EP opener "Hesitate," a dreamy and evocative intro, the quiet before the chaos. “Me and Raphael wrote Hesitate in a studio session we had in Notting Hill.”

Delilah tells us, “We were jamming, I was on the Sequential Prophet Rev2 8-Voice Synthesizer, and Raphael was on piano. We came up with this melody that I instantly fell in love with, and that night I wrote the lyrics in my bedroom on my voice memos. It’s like it was meant to be. Lucky, we had a studio session the next day and I could get down the vocals then and there. There was definitely a moment in the studio when we all had goosebumps. This song is really special to me and is about attracting instead of chasing. If things are meant to be I truly believe they happen for a reason and that’s what this track is about.”

Photo Credit: Amy Pleskett


