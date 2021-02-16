Dekker To Release 'SLOW REVEAL: CHAPTER ONE' March 12

Due to popular demand, Dekker will release Slow Reveal: Chapter One physically on March 12 on B Dekker Records - including 4 bonus tracks. Mail Order via www.dekkermusic.com.

Dekker is causing a serious stir with the indie-folk songs on his debut album, populating many editorial playlists and influential radio stations around Europe. His first three singles " The Love ", " This Here Island ," and " Tethered, Wrapped Around " have been streamed over five Million times and aired on radio stations including The BBC, Deutschlandfunk, RBB Radio Eins, ORF FM4, FIP, and all over US College Radio.

Exclusive tracks on the record are "Unknown In The City Of Archers," "Difficult to Gauge" and "I Maintain." Those songs, plus "Becoming / Become Me," are from Dekker's early writing phase when he began paving the way for this new project by writing and releasing his debut album one song at a time. The songs were recorded, produced, and arranged with Berlin drummer Stefan Wittich.

"It's been a doozy of a year between having to cope with the pandemic and dipping in and out of prolific writing periods with so much to feel and say. Realizing my debut album this way has given me license to ebb and flow with life as it has unfolded; culminating into something like a personal zeitgeist for these unique times," says Dekker.

With the highly anticipated physical release, the first chapter is done. Looking back, it required all that we've been through to complete it.