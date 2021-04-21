Deb Never Shares New Single 'Sorry'

Deb Never refuses to apologize on "Sorry," her newest single. In January, she shared her first new single of the year, "Someone Else," produced by Jam City, a much-welcomed return for the guitarist and vocalist.

"Sorry" is vengeance served in its finest form: chilled. Understated and sparse, the hip-hop production cultivates a moody atmosphere as it pits heavy percussion against light, twinkling chimes. Deb's voice stays soft and disaffected, delivering the coup de grace with an icy finality.

Last year, after months of LA isolation and releasing her Bandcamp only quarantine project Intermission, Deb fell into what can only be attributed to a creative dry spell. In hopes of sparking new inspiration, the artist packed her bags and booked a one way flight to London, where she moved in with longtime collaborator and UK-based artist Michael Percy (Snoh Alegra, Joy Crookes). With no real intention or plan, it was there that Deb would spend the next five months working and writing an onslaught of new music, with an insular group of London-based collaborators.

"Someone Else" offered the first glimpse into Deb Never's time spent across the pond. Produced by Jam City (Kelela, Bad Gyal, Troye Sivan) and Michael Percy, the song strutted Deb's love drunk insecurities over a distinctly bare backdrop, sounding as sappy as it does self-aware. The more she shared the more the track blossomed, eventually unraveling into a drum & bass crescendo placed delicately beneath Deb's inviting vocals. The video, filmed by Elif Gönen in the Hampstead Heath neighborhood, was the melodramatic '90s indie film Deb always wanted to star in, featuring a buoyantly endearing love interest that takes the viewer on a day in the life of lovestruck London romance. In the end, "Someone Else" arrived as a sight into the artistic and personal growth Deb has undergone over the last year, a subtle smoke signal of what's to come from the rising artist.

Watch "Sorry" here: