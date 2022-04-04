Deau Eyes Release New Single 'Another One Comes Around'

Deau Eyes (aka Richmond, VA artist Ali Thibodeau) recently announced her anticipated sophomore album Legacies: an exploration of what it means to "leave things behind that have integrity and meaning" recorded between Thibodeau's closet and the respective studios of co-producers Scott Lane and DJ Harrison.

Due out June 10 via Richmond label subflora and Tone Tree Music, the album pre-order launches today at Bandcamp alongside the arrival of a new single, "Another One Comes Around," which premiered on Apple Music's Record Bin Radio show yesterday.

Inspired by a fleeting fling with a fboy, "Another One Comes Around" uses raucous, boot-stomping Americana to playfully tell a story about a two-timing man. Thibodeau met his other love interest at a pool party where they were both "lathered up in your favorite scent," and of course, the two of them became fast friends. The song is written like she's the heroine of a Loretta Lynn or Emmylou Harris song, steeped in righteous anger, but always with a wink.

Of the single, Thibodeau offers, "This is the comic relief of the record - a proper roast. A lot of men talk the talk about being a feminist just to get into bed with someone, all the while slut-shaming the women they've slept with. Living in a small town, it's really hard to fool around on the one you're seeing and lie about it but some guys do it anyway. I wanted to write something from a heightened place to firmly state that I refuse to villainize any woman for being a pawn in some manipulative schemey bulls served by charismatic men with nothing better to do than play with the transparent feelings of intelligent, successful, smart, beautiful women. When we are at war with each other, he wins and feels better about himself. I won't stand for it. I like to think of the strong spitfire southern women in my family telling any two-timer like it is - but with an extra dash of energized empathy and sisterhood. There's so much power and humor in an outlaw country twang and ultimately the cheatin' attempt was hilariously bad. Roasting is not my usual look but this was too fun to resist."

Thibodeau began working on Legacies shortly after lending vocals for McKinley Dixon's "Twist My Hair," the closing track of the Richmond rapper's excellent LP, For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her. The 10-song set came together with more intention than the flash-bang intensity of Deau Eyes' 2020 debut, Let It Leave, which was taped in a matter of days with longtime friends Jacob Blizard and Collin Pastore (known for their work with Lucy Dacus, illuminati hotties, and Julien Baker).

Over the course of four months, Thibodeau spent her days waitressing, then would rush over to Lane's studio to craft the sounds of Legacies deep into the night. The result is an undeniably cinematic record, informed by her love of artists from Brandi Carlile to Emily King to Fiona Apple.

