Death Cab for Cutie Announces Sept. 2021 Amphitheatre Tour

8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated recording group Death Cab for Cutie has announced a series of live tour dates set to kick off this September and include performances at amphitheaters throughout the western US. The trek will begin on September 4th at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, MT and culminate with a show on September 13th at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, marking the band's return to the iconic venue following their sold-out show in 2019. The dates join a previously announced, sold-out show set for September 10th at Ogden, UT's Ogden Amphitheater (full routing enclosed).

Support on the majority of the run will come from Deep Sea Diver, with Perfume Genius opening for the band at Red Rocks. Tickets are available beginning this Friday, May 21st at 10am (local) HERE. Ticket presale starts tomorrow (5/19) at 10am (local). Fans can sign up now to get the presale code at deathcabforcutie.com. $1 from every presale ticket purchased through the band's website will go to Aurora Commons.

In a note to fans today, the band shared: "It feels so good to write these words: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE SEPTEMBER 2021 TOUR. Featuring our friends Deep Sea Diver opening all shows except for Red Rocks, where we'll have the incredible Perfume Genius aboard. We've missed your faces so much. LET'S GO."

Today's announce comes on the heels of the release of the band's full-length live album Live At The Showbox, released earlier this month for just 24 hours as a Bandcamp Friday exclusive (official release to follow later this year). A portion of proceeds from the release benefitted NIVA.

Live At The Showbox was recorded just before the Covid-19 lockdowns over a sold-out three-night-stand from February 24-26, 2020 at The Showbox in Seattle, an iconic venue that has played a major role in Death Cab for Cutie's rich history over the past two decades. The intimate run - which was held in support of the "Save The Showbox" campaign to secure official landmark status for the historic theatre - saw the band performing music from throughout their catalog, including a complete performance of 2003's RIAA gold certified breakthrough fourth album, Transatlanticism.

Live At The Showbox followed last December's The Georgia E.P., a five-track collection of covers initially released as a 24-hour Bandcamp exclusive which raised over $100K for Fair Fight Action, the national voter's rights organization founded by Stacy Abrams to promote fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression. Recorded remotely during quarantine over four days in the band members' respective home studios, the EP includes covers of some of the band's favorite artists from the great state of Georgia, including TLC ("Waterfalls"), Neutral Milk Hotel ("King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1"), R.E.M. ("Fall On Me"), Vic Chesnutt ("Flirted With You All My Life"), and Cat Power ("Metal Heart"). In January, Death Cab for Cutie celebrated the Georgia runoff election results by officially releasing The Georgia E.P. across all streaming platforms HERE.

For updates and more information, please visit deathcabforcutie.com.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - 2021 LIVE DATES

9/4 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

9/6 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

9/7 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

9/8 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront ^

9/10 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight ^ [SOLD OUT]

9/11 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^

9/13 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *