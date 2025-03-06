Dean Lewis Shares Duet Version of 'With You' Feat. Sofia Camara Ahead of North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International superstar Dean Lewis has wrapped up his sold-out UK and European leg of the The Epilogue Global World Tour and is getting ready to embark on the North American dates next month. Performing 70 shows including sold out arena shows, across 18 countries to over 285,000 fans, Dean’s electrifying energy and heartfelt vulnerability is earning him glowing 5-star reviews praising his “raw honesty and unwavering passion,” and the 13,000 sold out Wembley Arena show named gig of the week and “packed with unrelenting heart and soul” by The Sunday Mail UK.

Now, Dean Lewis has shared a duet version of “With You” with Toronto based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sofia Camara, who has been supporting Dean on The Epilogue World Tour UK/Europe dates, via Capitol Records. Sofia’s innate vulnerability and songwriting prowess is gaining the attention of tastemakers across the globe. She was nominated “Best New Talent” at the International Portuguese Music Awards and selected as 2024 VEVO DSCVR Artist and DSCVR New Music Spotlight. Camara’s viral hit single “Who Do I Call Now (Hellbent),” along with her thriving social following and popular covers on TikTok and YouTube, are capturing the attention and support from artists like Miley Cyrus, Gracie Abrams, Tate McRae, and Justin Timberlake.

The original version of “With You” released earlier this year is the first single from the upcoming deluxe edition of the #2 ARIA-charting album, The Epilogue, slated for release this year. It has already hit over 40 million global streams, 175,000 TikTok creates and was added to Hot Hits Australia, Todays Hits on Apple Music as well as support across the KIIS Network, NOVA and MTV Global.

The Epilogue LP was released in October last year, and skyrocketed to #2 on the ARIA Album Chart, #2 on the ARIA Australian Chart, and #2 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart. To date, tracks from The Epilogue have accumulated over 370 MILLION global streams and have been supported extensively across DSPs worldwide, including features on the covers of Apple Music’s Global NMD, Spotify’s NMF ANZ, and Amazon’s Acoustic Chill, as well as out-of-home (OOH) campaigns on YouTube LA and New York and Spotify Germany.

The Epilogue Global World Tour continues in North America next month before returning to the UK and Europe in June and July for more dates. Limited tickets are still available – for all ticket and touring information click HERE.

ABOUT DEAN LEWIS

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has sold 6.6M albums & EPs worldwide and his music has attracted 15B streams to date. Dean has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase of over 9M social followers, including 5.7M TikTok, 2.2M YouTube followers and 1.6M Instagram. He has toured the world, playing over 400 shows/festivals. Dean was welcomed into the Spotify Billions club for his hit “Be Alright.” “Be Alright” has been certified 14 x platinum in Australia, 3 x platinum in the USA, 2 x platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 22 other countries.

His first ever single, “Waves” is certified 10 x platinum in Australia, gold in the USA, platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 14 other countries. Off the back of his # 1 debut album release – 2019’s chart-topping, multiple-award-winning, multiple-platinum-certified “A Place We Knew,” Lewis grabbed 3 x ARIA Awards, “Album of The Year,” “Male Artist of The Year” and “Video of The Year” for “Be Alright.” Dean’s second album “The Hardest Love” featured hit single, “How Do I Say Goodbye, “which is now 3 x platinum in Australia, 2 x platinum in Switzerland + Canada, platinum in the UK, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands and gold in USA, Italy, NZ, and Germany. The song also made the SPOTIFY TOP 50 IN 15 COUNTRIES (Including DE, UK, CA, AU), #3 HOT AC USA RADIO. Dean has collaborated with a range of DJ/producers on his music including, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Tiësto and Cyril. Dean has also worked with US Global superstar Julia Michaels & Ruth B. In 2024, Dean released his third album The Epilogue, which was #2 ARIA album in Australia, #17 debut in Netherlands + #18 in Switzerland. Dean ended 2024 as # 7 Most Viewed AU Artist on TikTok.

PHOTO CREDIT: Cherie Hansson

