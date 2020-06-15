Dead Swells Share Lead Single 'Out Of The Window'

Last Friday, Charleston-based indie rock band Dead Swells announced their debut S/T album, releasing lead single "Out of the Window". The track is a groovy, synth heavy love song, about how a lover can help you throw your insecurities out of the window.

The first half is filled with that sentiment and idyllic "lovey doveyness," but halfway through, the tone shifts. That carefree, in-love vibe changes to something darker. The music mirrors the swirling insecurities that can occur in relationships, that looming feeling that whenever things are going well, there is always something around the corner to change everything. Dead Swells debut album is due out August 7th via Artist Formula Record Group.



A product of years of tireless work, the upcoming record was produced solely by Paul Nederostek (vocals, guitar, keys) and co-producer Wolfgang Zimmerman, whom Nederostek credits for being his "guru and life coach." Speaking to the frontman's endless pursuit of perfection, the album's overarching theme is a chase for that "good feeling," a journey of a person always looking for a solid flow of dopamine. The lyrics follow Nederostek's path to self-discovery. "I feel like I'm just now waking up into a more confident me, " he says, crediting this change partly to psychedelics. Nederostek recorded everything on the album except drums and mixed it entirely himself, a choice that, while daunting, felt truest to the music. "In the end, at least it's the most honest me that's being put through the speakers and not someone else's take on what it should sound like."





Dead Swells is an indie rock quintet based out of Charleston, SC. Frontman and songwriter Paul Nederostek started the project after having written a handful of songs that commanded a wider vision, so a band was born. These songs laid out a vision and the foundation for the band's live and recorded sound, reflected in their upcoming debut album. The band, each being seasoned musicians, locked in a heavy groove based upon the songs written by Nederostek alone, and performed throughout the Southeast as a fully formed set up. After moving to Charleston in 2017, Nederostek buckled down and focused on recording and producing the songs that make up the band's self-titled debut release. The upcoming record is the product of years of perfecting and honing in on production techniques, having mixed and recorded the entirety of the upcoming album with the guidance of co-producer Wolfgang Zimmerman.

