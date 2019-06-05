Dead & Company Open Hollywood Bowl Concert with L.A. High School Jazz Band Collaboration
Dead & Company performed two sold out concerts at the Hollywood Bowl this week, following the band's 2019 Summer Tour opening concerts at Shoreline Amphitheatre in the Bay area.
To kick off the concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night (Tuesday, June 4, 2019), the Los Angeles High School Jazz Band accompanied Dead & Company to the stage to kick off the first set with a collaborative cover of John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme" before segueing into "Shakedown Street."
Los Angeles High School is a Title 1 school, which aims to provide all children significant opportunity to receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, and to close educational achievement gaps.
Dead & Company 2019 Summer Tour Dates:
FRI 31-May Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
SAT 1-Jun Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
MON 3-Jun Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
TUE 4-Jun Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
FRI 7-Jun George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
SAT 8-Jun George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
WED 12-Jun Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
FRI 14-Jun Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
SAT 15-Jun Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
THU 20-Jun Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
SAT 22-Jun Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
SUN 23-Jun New York, NY Citi Field
WED 26-Jun Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
FRI 28-Jun Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
SAT 29-Jun Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
TUE 2-Jul Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
FRI 5-Jul Boulder, CO Folsom Field
SAT 6-Jul Boulder, CO Folsom Field