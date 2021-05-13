Dead & Company Announce 2021 Tour

DEAD & COMPANY has announced its 2021 tour, kicking off August 16th in Raleigh, North Carolina, and running through Halloween, with a three-night stand at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 29th, 30th, & 31st.

The 31-date tour also includes a night in New York at Citi Field (August 20th), two nights in Boston (September 2nd & 3rd), two nights at Wrigley Field in Chicago (September 17th & 18th), and two nights in Denver (October 22nd & 23rd), among others. A full listing of these 2021 tour dates can be found below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 21 @ Noon local venue time through Ticketmaster.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available HERE until Sunday, May 16th @ 10PM PDT, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan Presale begins Wednesday, May 19th @ 10 AM local through Thursday, May 20 @ 10 PM local venue time. Supplies are limited.

Dead & Companyy will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year's tour - including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world and here at home that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

Dead & Company will once again offer a variety of enhanced experience packages that range in amenities from Loose Lucy's Lounge access and early venue entry to branded lawn chairs and limited-edition screen-printed posters, paired with premium concert tickets. Travel Packages that bundle concert tickets with local accommodations will also be available. All enhanced offerings and travel packages go on sale May 19th at 10AM local venue time. For full details, visit HERE.

The tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible.

Check deadandcompany.com for complete tour information.