Dead By Wednesday Release New Self-titled Album

New England's leading metal band, DEAD BY WEDNESDAY released their self-titled full length album on April 19th, 2019 through Combat Records/ EMP Label Group. The band has announced that they will be hitting the road as direct support for metal legends Flotsam and Jetsam this May/June in support of the new release on the Tour of Chaos 2019. In addition, DBW released their new video for the first single off the record titled "You & Die."

The 12 track album showcases a rebirth and rebranding of the band since their inception. A decade after their first record, the band has shown growth musically all while keeping the hard hitting grooves, integrity and passion that fans have come to expect. DBW's new record was produced by Nicky Bellmore (Dee Snider/Jasta) and was mastered by Zeuss. Their lineup has evolved as well, with the newest member, master shredder Dave Sharpe on guitar (ex-Blood Has Been Shed w/ Howard Jones, End-Time Illusion), Rob Roy on vocals and original founding members Mike Modeste on bass and Christian "Opus" Lawrence holding down the fierce foundation and furious rhythm section.

The band recently accompanied David Ellefson on his east coast Basstory Tour, with both Sharpe and Opus of DBW playing alongside Ellefson during his solo set. Christian "Opus" Lawrence is also the US touring drummer for Ellefson's rock band with Frank Bello of Anthrax called Altitudes & Attitude (Megaforce Records).

New DEAD BY WEDNESDAY Self-titled Album Avail. Here: Combat Records/ EMP Label Group (physical CD) - http://empmerch.com/product/dead_by_wednesday_cd/





