Dawn of Solace Release New Single 'Skyline' From Upcoming Album

Dawn of Solace, the solo-project by Wolfheart's Tuomas Saukkonen, is gearing up for the release of his third studio album, entitled "Flames of Perdition". Out on November 12th via Noble Demon, Flames of Perdition picks up where its predecessor left off, creating a world full of electrifying melancholy that evokes profound sadness. After pleasing fans with a first single recently ("White Noise"), Dawn of Solace is proud to present the second single, "Skyline" today.

"I am sure that everybody is familiar at least in some level with the feeling of weight that seems to increase with each day and the darkness before the dawn is like a shelter that conceals you for a moment from the chaos until the dawn ignites the skyline and pulls you back into the cold white light" Tuomas Saukkonen said in a statement.

As a true master of his craft, Tuomas Saukkonen once again invites the listener on a dark journey through the spheres of melodic doom. With eight brand new songs (+two bonus tracks), the upcoming full-length record is exactly what you would expect to get from the death and goth metal icon: beautiful melodies and a breathtaking atmosphere of incomparable class.

Listen to "Skyline" here: