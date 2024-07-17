Dawes to Release New Album; Share First Song

Dawes' upcoming album, Oh Brother, will be released on October 11.
Acclaimed California rock band Dawes have shared their new single, “House Parties.” An official music video premieres today via YouTube. Co-produced by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside longtime friend Mike Viola, “House Parties” marks the first single from Dawes’ upcoming ninth studio album, Oh Brother, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 11. Album pre-orders and exclusive vinyl are available now. A hilarious and fun “House Parties” companion video premieres today as well. During the verses, you see Dawes hard at work in the studio recording the song, while the choruses feature footage that fans submitted of riotous party scenes from their personal lives.
“A nostalgic song,” says Taylor Goldsmith. ”A song about how true cultural experiences aren’t in the tourist traps but within human connections among specific communities. It’s a goofy lyric but the sentiment is not. We can all relate to feeling truly alive at a dive bar or a stranger’s home, getting access into a universe we didn’t even know existed…Whether across the planet or just one town over.”
Oh Brother marks a distinctive new chapter for Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith following 2022’s epic Misadventures of Doomscroller and the amicable departure of two bandmates last year. The album steers Dawes decidedly forward, honoring 15 years of Taylor and Griffin’s musical relationship, as well as the next era and natural evolution of their beloved band. That spirit informed much of the writing and recording, with each track initially recorded live with just Taylor on guitar and vocals and Griffin on drums, later incorporating additional studio instrumentation and collaborating with touring guitarist Trevor Menear. Across its nine heartfelt songs — which move seamlessly between folk-rock, piano ballads, and sprawling jams while maintaining both an immediately recognizable sound and a freedom from expectations — Oh Brother sees Dawes navigating new chapters in their personal and professional lives while remaining steadfastly creative, ambitious, and inspired.
“All you can really do is find out what are the most essential, truest, and idiosyncratic parts of yourself,” Taylor Goldsmith says. “And I like the fact that Griffin and I are kind of clinging to each other and holding on to each other more than we ever have. We’re grateful for each other in a new way. But we’ve also been through a lot.
“It feels like we’re reborn in a way, and I mean that with so, so much love and gratitude to everyone we’ve ever played with before! This is what it means to be a lifer, to have iterations. It means having phases and chapters, and this is a very clear delineation as to the beginning of a new one. So Oh Brother feels like a ninth record, but it also feels like a first record.”
Dawes will celebrate their new era with the Oh Brother Tour, getting underway on November 7 at Knoxville, TN’s Mill & Mine with additional legs set for December and April 2025. In the meantime, the band will travel North America on a wide-ranging schedule that includes headline shows, dates alongside such artists as The Revivalists and Brad Paisley, festival appearances, and more. Highlights include a very special performance at the upcoming Newport Folk backing up Conan O’Brien and Real Musicians (July 28) as well as joining Phil Lesh & Friends for San Rafael, CA’s Terrapin Crossroads Presents: Sunday Daydream Vol. 4 (August 18). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit dawestheband.com/tour.
JULY
17 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
18 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery *
19 – Stateline, NV – Harrah's Lake Tahoe
20 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort *
21 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre †
26 – Plymouth, MN – Live at the Hilde at Hilde PAC
28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk ‡
AUGUST
2–4 – Ninilchik, AK – Salmonfest Alaska §
10 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Music Festival §
18 – San Rafael, CA – Terrapin Crossroads Presents: Sunday Daydream Vol. 4 ^
29 – Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa Fall Welcome Concert §
NOVEMBER
7 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine
8 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
9 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham
10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
13 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
14 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
15 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue
16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
20 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
23 – Portland, ME State Theatre
DECEMBER
6 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
8 – Solana Beach – Belly Up Solana Beach
9 – Solana Beach – Belly Up Solana Beach
13 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall
14 – Houston, TX – The Heights
15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater
APRIL 2025
9 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre
10 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
13 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theater Center
17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic
19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
23 – Denver, CO – Ogden
25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center
26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
* w/ The Revivalists
† w/ Brad Paisley
‡ w/ Conan O’Brien & Real Musicians Ft. Dawes w/ Jimmy Vivino & Guests
^ w/ Phil Lesh & Friends Ft. Taylor & Griffin Goldsmith, Stu Allen, & More
§ Festival Appearance
Mr. Los Angeles
Front Row Seat
Still Strangers Sometimes
Surprise!
House Parties
King of the Never-Wills
The Game
Enough Already
Hilarity Ensues
Photo Credit: Jon Chu
