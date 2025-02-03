Dawes Release 'I Love LA' Single Following GRAMMYs Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed California rock band Dawes have followed last night’s surprise appearance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards with the release of their exclusive cover version of “I Love L.A.,” available everywhere now. Proceeds will benefit The Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals. To contribute to the Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, or if you or someone you know needs help, please visit here.

Last night saw Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith kick off the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards by leading an all-star lineup – including Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent – for an unforgettable performance of Randy Newman’s classic ode to his beloved Los Angeles, honoring the City of Angels’ strength and resilience in the wake of last month’s devastating fires. Dawes now joins an impressive list of artists who have opened the GRAMMY® Awards over the years, including Beyonce and Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, U2, and many more.

Dawes – whose own lives were shattered by the fire’s unprecedented destruction – were also among the stars performing at last week’s star-studded FireAid benefit concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. After opening their set with their own “Time Spent in Los Angeles,” Dawes were joined onstage by Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell for a performance of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” The supergroup then welcomed Stills’ longtime friend and musical partner Graham Nash for an unforgettable rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Teach Your Children” that saw everyone in attendance at the arena singing along in unison.

Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith are among the many Los Angeles area residents whose lives have been impacted by the destructive fire. Griffin lost his home while Taylor lost his studio and most of the band’s musical gear and equipment. Dawes further supported MusiCares efforts to assist fellow musicians affected by the fire by visiting ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a special version of “Time Spent in Los Angeles,” originally found on their 2011 album, Nothing Is Wrong.

“I Love L.A.” follows last year’s acclaimed release of Dawes’ ninth studio album, Oh Brother, available everywhere now. Exclusive split color vinyl, as well as an array of deluxe Oh Brother bundles, are available via the Dawes online store.

Dawes spent much of last fall celebrating their new era traveling the US on their epic Oh Brother Tour, resuming April 9 at Woodstock, NY’s Bearsville Theatre. Support on most dates comes from Michigander. Dawes will also be among the artists joining Goose for Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival presented by 100x Hospitality and set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

In addition, Taylor Goldsmith will join forces with his longtime friend MC Taylor (of Hiss Golden Messenger) for The MC Taylor Goldsmith Show, a collaborative tour that will see the two Taylors play onstage together, performing a mix of songs from both artist’s catalogs in a number of intimate venues around the country. The once-in-a-lifetime live run begins March 6 at Chicago, IL’s Thalia Hall. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit dawestheband.com/tour.

DAWES - OH BROTHER TOUR 2025

MARCH

6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall †

7 – Columbus, IN – The Oil Can †

8 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark †

9 -Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage †

11 – Albany, NY – The Egg †

12 – Beverley, MA – The Cabot †

13 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center For The Arts †

APRIL

9 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre *

10 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse * (SOLD OUT)

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *

13 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center

16 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre *

17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note *

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center *

26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

MAY 2025

8-10 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo ^

* w/ Special Guests Michigander

† The MC Taylor Goldsmith Show

^ Festival Appearance

