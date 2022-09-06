David Young To Release New Album 'Love Wins' Feat. Prog Luminaries Tony Levin & Jerry Marrotta

The past couple of years have been intense and unlike any other in most of our lifetimes! For David Young, those years have been a time of inspiration and enlightenment, which is evident upon first listen to his new album, "Love Wins."

The album was recorded and produced at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY, and by Jeff Moleski and Moletrax Recording Studios, and features Tony Levin on bass and Jerry Marotta on drums and percussion. Tony is known for his work recording and touring with Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Paul Simon and John Lennon. Jerry is known for his work with Peter Gabriel, Krishna Das, Sarah McLachlan and the Indigo Girls.

"David Young has a wonderful way of making people feel good through his music, art and soulfulness." - Jerry Marotta

The eclectic, Americana-Inspired "Love Wins" incorporates heartfelt, inspiring lyrics with new age vocals and instrumentals, such as the soothing strains of the mandolin and mesmerizing, unique sounds emanating from crystal bowls.

Says David, "Together, we create a harmonic soundscape, alchemized with meditation and meaningful songs that will bring peace and joy to your body, mind and soul."

"Love Wins" will be available on CD, download, streaming and thumb drive on October 28th.

Join us for an experience that will transform your mind, body and soul, empowering you with the wisdom that this is still a beautiful world.

David Young is an award-winning artist, author and musician well known for playing two renaissance flutes in harmony. He has recorded numerous hit albums and sold over one million copies. David's music, revered for its soothing sounds and healing properties, is a staple in hospitals, healing centers and spas throughout the country.

David travels throughout the country hosting his signature workshops, A Portal Between Heaven and Earth, which blends his healing music with his enlightening guided meditations, and where countless attendees report remarkable experiences. These experiences are the inspiration for many of David's songs and paintings, and chronicled in his book, "The True Story of Jesus and his Wife Mary Magdalena."

In addition to David's many talents, he is also a gifted channeler. Through his music and art, David channels messages from the heavenly realms bringing healing messages and hope. David's abstract art reflects stories of ancient wisdom and actual events through brilliant colors and impressions.

His music and personal readings have brought healing and revelations to people for decades, serving as a bridge to the ethereal realms of goodness and light.

Through his many talents and gifts, David Young offers the world hope, vision and self-empowerment.