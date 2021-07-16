David Tucker Releases Next Smash Single 'Miss Taken'

After his debut single, "Lyin," country newcomer David Tucker does it again with his new hit single, "Miss Taken" and premieres the brand new video on CMT.com. Tucker's twist on a traditional country love song shows a fresh perspective through his clever lyrics that will be stuck in your head all summer long. Watch the music video here and listen to "Miss Taken" below.

"After all the love for my debut single 'Lyin' it's hard to believe the next one is already here! I'm beyond excited for people to hear a different style and sound from me. It's my goal and passion to make each story and song of mine unique in its own way, and 'Miss Taken' has always stood out for me with its rock 'n roll, 'make you wanna dance' energy. Much love to my co-writers Lainey Wilson, Quint Collins, and Jake Saghi, video director Doltyn Snedden and art designer Kyro Wolf for helping me create the look and sound of this feeling. I hope everyone has as much fun with this as we did making it!" says David Tucker.

As David wins over the girl in the video, he also wins over the hearts of the listeners that will be swooning over the newest male star in the country music scene. Directed by Doltyn Snedden and written by Tucker, Jake Saghi, Francis Collins and Lainey Wilson, "Miss Taken" is a strong second single for the country riser.

David's previous single "Lyin'" has 60,000 streams on Spotify and was added to Next From Nashville, Fresh Finds: Country and New Music Nashville playlists. "Miss Taken" is the perfect addition to your playlists and this catchy love song will have you head over heels singing "Thank god you were Mr. Wrong" by the time summer is over.

Listen here: