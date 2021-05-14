David Gray Releases 'Skellig' on Vinyl & CD

David Gray today, Friday, May 14th, releases his twelfth studio album, Skellig, via Laugh a Minute Records /AWAL Recordings on vinyl & CD. The second LP to be produced by Ben de Vries, the thirteen-track album departs from the shimmering electronics of 2019's Gold In A Brass Age and embarks on a sparser, communal soundscape with the atmospheric songs centring themselves around six-part vocals with Gray trading his signature gravel for a softer tone.

Recorded prior to the pandemic, the album recording session took place at Edwyn Collins' Helmsdale studio on the Sutherland coast, with De Vries and Gray finessing the mix throughout lockdown.

Skellig takes its name from a formation of precipitous rocky islands off the coast of Co. Kerry, the most westerly point in Ireland.

Ravaged by the Atlantic, the seemingly un-inhabitable location of Skellig Michael became an unlikely site of pilgrimage in 600AD for a group of monks, who believed that leading such a merciful existence, they would leave the distraction of the human realm to be ultimately closer to God. Gray asks for no literal translation of the above, nor prescribes any religious allegiance - but the story, told to him by a friend, has haunted his imagination ever since:

"The more I contemplated the idea of a small group of people landing on those rocks and establishing a monastic life there, the more overpowered I became by a dizzying sense of awe. How close to God could you possibly wish to get? Life must have been unbelievably hard for them and trying to fathom the deep spiritual conviction that compelled them to escape the mediaeval world lead me to acknowledge my own deepest longings to be free of all the endless human noise that we now so readily accept as being such an inescapable part of our day to day lives. Dreams of revelation, dreams of a cleansing purity, dreams of escape. Ideas that I think almost any 21st century person shouldn't find it too hard to relate to!"