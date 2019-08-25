David Ellefson Releases Video for 'Sleeping Giants'

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has released a video for "SLEEPING GIANTS",the title track from his debut solo release SLEEPING GIANTS, in stores now via COMBAT RECORDS. Sleeping Giants is a companion release to his new memoir MORE LIFE WITH DETH, in stores now via Jawbone Press.

The track, features lead vocals by Ellefson's partner, and More Life With Deth co-author, Thom Hazaert, and legendary hip-hop MC Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, plus guest appearances by Steve Conley (Flotsam and Jetsam), Ethan Brosh, Bumblefoot, and Ilias Papadakis (Memorain).

Says Hazaert, "David had all these great instrumental songs laying around, and SLEEPING GIANTS was one of them. He suggested I write and record some vocal parts for them, so I called up DMC and asked if he'd want to collaborate with us on a track, and we got to work. I've always loved off the wall Metal/Hip-Hop collaborations, JUDGEMENT NIGHT etc. And I think "Giants" definitely draws from that. The song and video both ended up with a really cool aggressive, old-school New York Hardcore/hip-hop feel. In my book, it doesn't get any more legendary than RUN DMC. And this was definitely one for the history books."

Ellefson adds, "It was truly an honor to collaborate with DMC, and I think the track came out great. When Thom said DMC wanted to do a collaboration with us, I instantly thought of "Sleeping Giants". And when he came out to REVOLUTION in Amityville to perform with us, and shoot the video, it was an awesome energy. I think everyone there got a show they won't ever forget."

Released in North America on July 19th, and debuting on 12 BILLBOARD sales charts, SLEEPING GIANTS will be released in Europe in November, as Ellefson and Hazaert cross the pond for a string of European shows and signings on their SLEEPING GIANTS/MORE LIFE WITH DETH tour.

Shot on location in Amityville, NY, Phoenix, AZ, and The Salton Sea in California, the video, directed by Melody Myers and Thom Hazaert, and filmed and edited by Melody Myers/Designed by Melody (Altitudes and Attitude, Escape The Fate), can be viewed below.

Ellefson and Hazaert also recently collaborated with legendary producer Max Norman (Megadeth/Ozzy), who put his stamp on Sleeping Giants track "Vultures", with the "Max Norman Mix", released last week on all digital platforms.

Ellefson and Hazaert, with backing band Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of Dead By Wednesday, and special guest Steve Conley of Flotsam and Jetsam, will wrap up the Summer leg of their BASSTORY MORE LIFE WITH DETH 2019 TOUR next week with shows in Phoenix, Orange County, and San Diego.

Watch the "Sleeping Giants" video below.

BASSTORY MORE LIFE WITH DETH 2019 DATES

Thursday 9/5 - Fullerton, CA - The Slidebar (w/ SYMBOLIC)

Friday 9/6 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage (w/ SYMBOLIC)

Saturday 9/7 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto (w/Fatal Malady)

Tuesday 9/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Changing Hands (Book signing/Q&A)

MORE LIFE WITH DETH is the follow up to Ellefson's celebrated MY LIFE WITH DETH, and delves deeper into the later stages of Ellefson's career, as well as a thorough exploration of the earliest days of Megadeth and beyond.

SLEEPING GIANTS is a retrospective featuring several new tracks, plus a collection of demos, and unreleased material spanning David's career outside of Megadeth, including the unreleased demo "If You Were God", featuring John Bush (Anthrax, Armored Saint), and several unreleased demos featuring former House of Lords/Giuffria vocalist David Glen Eisley. The CD version will also include a second bonus disc, featuring a compilation of EMP and COMBAT RECORDS Artists, including Wrath, Last Crack, Doyle, Arise in Chaos, Sunflower Dead. Marc Rizzo, and more.

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with additional production from ICON guitarist John Aquilino at the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Sleeping Giants also features a multitude of guests including former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, Ken Mary (Alice Cooper, Flotsam and Jetsam), Steve Conley (Flotsam and Jetsam, F5), Eric AK (Flotsam and Jetsam), Ethan Brosh, Bumblefoot, Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of Dead By Wednesday, Mark Tremonti, Illias Papadakis (Memorain), Dave McClain (Machine Head, Sacred Reich), Joey Radziwill (Sacred Reich), and a remix by Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn (Hodor).





