David Cook Premieres Animated Video for 'Red Turns Blue'

Musician and actor David Cook released the animated video for "Reds Turn Blue" exclusively on Popwrapped.

The title - "Reds Turn Blue" - is a reference to the manic highs (reds) and lows (blues) of anxiety, something David has struggled to cover come since his season 7 win on American Idol. As David explained to People.com: "This song became a therapeutic process for me, as a way to personify my anxiety and make it something other than me - which in an odd way has helped me navigate my relationship with it."

To capture that struggle, David worked with artist Justin A. Nixon to create a visual that was, "sci-fi and sinister" but left open-ended to represent "that constant battle between anxiety and myself."

"I have always wanted to try the animated route with a music video. Some of my favorite videos have been animated. 'Paranoid Android' by Radiohead. 'Hellbent' by Kenna. A silver lining to being stuck at home right now is it opened up the opportunity to have something animated for 'Reds Turn Blue'."

He also hopes listeners "find their own meaning" in the song. "That's just what I've always [strived] for as a songwriter - to put music out there that people find something for themselves in."

"Reds Turn Blue" is the first new music David has released since 2018s EP Chromance. That same year, Cook made his Broadway debut in "Kinky Boots" as Charlie Price. "I've had conversations about finding creative outlets outside of being a musician, but the timing was never right. I love the collaborative aspect of theatre, the idea of being part of a creative team and working it out in front of an audience each night."

