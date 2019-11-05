Davey Suicide Announces Winter Tour

Industrial goth/rock quartet DAVEY SUICIDE will treat audiences across the West Coast to the first glimpse of new material from their upcoming album ROCK AIN'T DEAD-out January 24, 2020 via Out Of Line Music/InGrooves-as they join industrial acts Static-X and Wednesday 13 on a jaunt across the West Coast this winter. Kicking off Tuesday, December 10 in Salt Lake City,UT, the tour marks the 20th anniversary of Static-X's debut album Wisconsin Death Trip featuring the late Wayne Static and includes two sold-out shows in Portland, OR on December 13 and Seattle, WA on December 14. Dates are listed below.

"Static-X and Wednesday 13 brought us out on our first two tours in 2012," shares DAVEY SUICIDE. "Now, here we are seven years later, paying homage to the life of Wayne Static for eight amazing nights. We're thrilled to be a part of this tour and can't wait to debut new songs off our upcoming album."

ROCK AINT DEAD, the fourth album from DAVEY SUICIDE, was mixed and produced by Charles Kallaghan Massabo (Falling In Reverse) at Kallaghan Studios in Los Angeles while being mastered by Shawn McGhee (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Hellyeah) at Artistry Studios in Las Vegas. The album highlights SUICIDE's signature blend of arena rock, sleaze and industrial music with a theatrical edge.

Available for pre-order now at www.daveysuicidemerch.com, ROCK AINT DEADfeatures several guest appearances including Gustav Wood (Young Guns), Hyro The Hero and Lexus Amanda (Blacklisted Me) and Telle Smith (The Word Alive), the latter of which is featured on the album's debut single "Medicate Me." Watch the music video, starring actress Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie's Halloween I & II, The Runaways) and directed by Vicente Cordero (3 Teeth, Cradle of Filth, Tom Kiefer).

SUICIDE recently premiered the futuristic, sci-fi music video for the album's second single, title track "Rock Aint Dead" via Alternative Press.

Previously lauded as Kerrang Magazine's "Top 50 Rockstars in the World," Alternative Press' "100 Bands You Need to Know," and Revolver Magazine's "Ones to Watch," DAVEY SUICIDE "incorporates the anarchistic bite of vintage Marilyn Manson with the stadium feel of Bring Me The Horizon and the anthemic melodies of Korn and In This Moment."

Here are the DAVEY SUICIDE tour dates:

Tue 12/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Royal Bar Wed 12/11 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Thu 12/12 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Fri 12/13 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater *SOLD OUT Sat 12/14 Seattle, WA El Corazon *SOLD OUT Mon 12/16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater Tue 12/17 San Francisco, CA Slims Wed 12/18 Fresno, CA Fulton 55





Related Articles View More Music Stories