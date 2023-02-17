Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'

Written by Jimmie Dale Gilmore and David Hammond.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Roots music legends GRAMMY Award winner Dave Alvin and GRAMMY Award nominee Jimmie Dale Gilmore share "Borderland" featuring The Guilty Ones, a new digital single that pays tribute to the Rio Grande.

Written by Jimmie Dale Gilmore and David Hammond, Gilmore offers, "The Big Bend of the Rio Grande River, which in Mexico is called Rio Bravo Del Norte, is one of the most magnificent geographical features of our world. It is a vast, rugged, and beautiful landscape that holds a mysterious attraction for some people.

It is the borderland between two cultures, two countries, and, in a way, at least two contrasting worldviews. My wife and I have spent as much time there as possible for many years, and this song is an attempt to evoke a feeling of the place. A strange sense of something deeply familiar and yet, at the same time, completely alien. Maybe all true love songs are made of something like this."

Recorded on the duo's day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, "Borderland" was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz (drums, percussion, backing vocals); Brad Fordham (bass, backing vocals); Chris Miller (lead and acoustic guitars); and Bukka Allen (Hammond B3 organ).

On February 22, they will hit the road again with their band, The Guilty Ones, for a nine-date run that includes stops in California and Arizona; a complete list of dates is below with more dates to be added. Friends for over 30 years, their lively shows feature songs from the duo's lauded first album, Downey To Lubbock, classic original compositions from the pair's albums, and new stories to share.

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Tour Dates

February 22 - Tales From The Tavern - Santa Ynez, CA
February 23 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA
February 24 - World Records - Bakersfield, CA
February 25 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA
February 26 - Odd Fellows Lodge - Auburn, CA
February 28 - The Mystic Theater - Petaluma, CA
March 2 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
March 3 - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
March 4 - Rialto Theater - Tucson, AZ



