Daryl Mosley's A LIFE WELL LIVED Delivers Heartfelt Hometown Stories

Available July 21, the disc offers reflections on family, faith, and friendship - all in Mosley's singular voice.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Award-winning songwriter Daryl Mosley's third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED (Pinecastle Records), delivers an 11-song collection of heartfelt hometown stories. Available July 21, the disc offers reflections on family, faith, and friendship - all in Mosley's singular voice, which Americana Highways calls "a blessing that just might come from another world." Radio programmers can access via AirPlay Direct.

This week Daryl was featured on WSMV's Today In Nashville and CIRCLE TV/ WSM Radio's Coffee, Country & Cody" show.

Three of the album's tracks premiered this week: The Bluegrass Situation featured "Nobody But Her," The Country Note highlighted "The Bible In The Drawer," and Roughstock re-lived the good ol' days with the premiere of "Back When We Were Boys." AIM Country TV began spotlighting Daryl last week with an interview and one-song performance that wraps tomorrow.

Produced by Daryl and The Grascals' Danny Roberts, the project showcases superb musicianship that Country Music People Magazine (UK) notes is "top notch." Mosley thumps the bass throughout, while Roberts brings his usual flawless mandolin work to every track. Tony Wray rules on guitar and banjo, while Adam Haynes rips the fiddle, and various special guest background vocalists round out the magic.

Tastemakers are already praising A LIFE WELL LIVED, with Alan Cackett Reviews saying, "this album has a compelling and entrancing beauty, both in sound and lyrical content." Cross Country Magazine (UK) notes that "This is a story song album that makes for great listening ... Bluegrass just how it should be." Stacy's Music Row Report describes the collection as a "carefully crafted, memorable contribution" for Bluegrass and Country music lovers." Wheel Country Music calls the outing simply, "the finest music."

The project has also enjoyed early commercial success, with the title track receiving an enthusiastic response at Bluegrass radio when released earlier this year. "Big God" (featuring Ronnie Booth of the award-winning The Booth Brothers) has also made inroads; it was issued exclusively to Gospel outlets and reached the #1 spot on that genre's chart in April. Daryl's current single/video is "Mayberry State Of Mind."

Daryl has enjoyed more than three decades of success as a songwriter and vocalist. Known for his honeyed voice, thoughtful lyrics, and impeccable musicianship, he toured throughout the '90s as lead vocalist/bassist with the Bluegrass group The New Tradition. In 2001 he joined the Osborne Brothers with whom he played until 2010, when he formed The Farm Hands - which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. In 2020, Daryl stepped into the solo spotlight and began his association with Pinecastle Records with THE SECRET OF LIFE. The album spent multiple weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart. In 2021, his SMALL TOWN DREAMER project made the Top 10 on the Billboard Albums Chart. Mosley has written 10 #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year three times, and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers, The Grascals and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley's songs. He consistently performs 140-plus shows per year, and has shared stages with James Taylor, Dan Fogelberg, Alison Krauss, and many others. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee.



