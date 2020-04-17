Darja Releases Single & Music Video 'Thinking About You'

Pop songstress and singer-songwriter Darja shares a brand new single and accompanying music video today titled "Thinking About You". Blending pop hooks and EDM beats, the single reflects on an intoxicating relationship, where star-crossed lovers find themselves stuck in an endless dance; unable to move forward yet also unable to let go. It's a combination of love, longing, and frustration, with no one to guide the way except for your own self.

"It's perfect for the summer and lyrically I think it's very relatable to many of us," said Darja, reflecting on the release. "I always channel my own past and present experiences... this song is about wanting to be with someone who just isn't right for you or it is just happening at the wrong time. It's that painful love story where you keep finding yourself dancing on your own, no matter how hard you try."

Living in NYC, she found the city as a perfect landscape to further encompass the single and bring it to life, in her accompanying music video, filmed by Rene Auguste. "NYC is that big city where people come to chase their dreams - often relationships or career - but this city will either make you or break you," said Darja. "There are always so many options and opportunities throwing themselves at you that it becomes quite a task to weed through all the fakers and heartbreakers." In many ways, the single becomes a representation of a budding dream or love story in NYC. Surrounded by millions of individuals, competition is fierce; dreams can quickly be left in the dust, and it's all too easy to feel utterly alone, even in the middle of a crowd. The video features a mix of classic city street scenes and scenic NYC locations, including the streets of Manhattan, sections of the High Line, and Brooklyn Bridge, encompassing the hustle and bustle of the city, yet also moments of its solitude and beauty.

Darja teamed up with producer/songwriter Alvin Anthony to write the track, which she described as a refreshing and inspirational experience. "We had this instant connection and just started vibing together to some chords he played," shared Darja. "I think we wrote this song in two hours. It's funny how it goes sometimes... two people meeting and being open to the process and music just flows through you. Amazes me every time when I experience it." They connected with Carlos Restrepov and Luis Abril of Kaballier Music in Colombia for further production, building the single into its final form.

Growing up in locations across Europe, Darja has established herself as a multi-national performer both in music, as well as acting. Currently, with COVID-19 holding NYC and much of the world in a standstill, Darja remains positive. "I had all these big plans before the pandemic hit. The world definitely feels very upside down right now and it's a bit difficult to navigate the current environment as a performing artist, but I am not despairing." With multiple projects in the pipeline, she plans for the release of another single titled "Surrender" in coming months, as well as plenty of live-stream performances, harnessing creative energy to see what unfolds. "My creativity has no boundaries and it's amazing what you can do with even the basic equipment and some good editing," teased Darja, holding no limits to what's achievable in unusual times.

"Thinking About You" is out now on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.





