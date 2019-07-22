Dante Mazzetti to Play EP Release Show At Carroll's Place

Americana songwriter, Dante Mazzetti, announces his EP Release Show on Wednesday, July 24th. The performance will be held at Carroll's Place at 9:00 PM. Indulge in a night of soul and sound with Dante Mazzetti as he performs songs from his latest project Hotel Vol. 1 ahead of its July 26th release.

With four new original songs, Hotel Vol. 1 combines acoustic, indie-folk and soul, laced with lyrical storytelling. The album draws inspiration from iconic artists of Mazzetti's childhood, including Bob Dylan, The Band, Otis Redding, and Slim Harpo.

On this new EP, Dante Mazzetti brings together a remarkable team - Oscar Zambrano(two-time Grammy-winning engineer) and Adam Sussman (named "New York City's Best Studio Engineers of 2013" by URB Magazine).

After taking time off from music to join the FDNY, he started experimenting with songs he had written years prior. The EP is the first of two volumes that bring together various unreleased songs in folk and Americana, but emphasize Mazzetti's ability as a songwriter to express struggles and triumphs in life. For the artist, a piece of music is a living organism - always evolving, improving, finding new creative avenues to explore.

Mazzetti says, "The music on this EP is a mixture of accessibility and wild imagery. I've always enjoyed making music that goes off on a tangent but doesn't fall off the cliff. The songs are doors that open easily into bizarre worlds rather than places of comfort."

On June 27th, Dante Mazzetti premiered the first single, "Hey Now", exclusively with The Boot, who raves about the singles, "Tempo changes and a sing-a-long chorus." The single conveys open messages about feeling worn out, being self-aware, and no longer buying into your own lies about what you pretend to be.

With "Hey Now" introducing the upcoming record, Dante Mazzetti is preparing for his intimate EP Release Show at Carroll's Place on Wednesday, July 24th. Be sure to look out for the release of his new EP Hotel Vol. 1 on July 26th, 2019.





