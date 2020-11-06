Danny Goo Releases New Single and Video 'Blue'

Goo's debut EP Feel For You is due out December 16, 2020.

There's something both otherworldly and immediately relatable about the atmosphere the Dallas native, Danny Goo conjures. Earlier this summer, Goo has announced that has signed to Atoned Music, and today, has released his fourth single "Blue." Check out the video below, and listen to the single, produced by writing partner and longtime collaborator, Jojo Centineo now via streaming services.

This single follows the release of "Better Off," "So In Love feat. Lil Lotus," and "Repeat It" all four of which comes off Goo's forthcoming EP, Feel For You, due out December 16, 2020 via Atoned Music. The EP is now available to pre-save now and pre-order here.

On the track, Danny shares, "Our relationship was falling apart and 'Blue' is the story of being love sick because of that. I wanted to be loved but had to learn to let her go. It was tough. The more I tried to make things better the worse everything got. She was on my mind constantly, I thought about her every day even after we split, and still, even to this day I find myself thinking about her.

When it was over all I could feel was this feeling in my stomach for what seamed like forever. What used to be butterflies in my stomach turned into a something broken. Depression at its finest. All I wanted was her, she was everything I chased, and I lost her. I felt lost without her, and It took me awhile to get over her, I will still always have love for her no matter how distant we get."a

Danny Goo is a rising star amidst a new generation of indie artists who transcend genre. His charming vocals blend plainspoken emotional vulnerability with intimate minimalist pop and soothing postmodern R&B. Central Track wrote that Danny's music possesses the earmarks of alternative R&B while embodying a nexus of emo, cloud rap, and dream pop.

Listeners who discovered Danny via SoundCloud, Emo Nite, and on bills with Emotional Xan, Boyfriendz, and Sleye are the same dedicated listeners drawn to artists such as Lil Lotus. The energy of Warped Tour, the passion of pop-punk, and the confessional balladry of R&B are all here. Seamlessly blending seemingly disparate genres into a smooth and broad reaching sound that's as vibrant and dynamic as it is unique, Danny Goo is on a simple mission to spread peace, love and positivity. Take a seat, take a sip, and take it in.

Feel For You Tracklisting

01. Feel For You

02. Bad Company

03. Blue

04. So In Love (feat Lil Lotus)

05. Better Off

06. Repeat It

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You