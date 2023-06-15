Daði Freyr, Anjimile & More Set for Iceland Airwaves 2023 Edition

The award winning Iceland Airwaves has revealed the final artists set to captivate audiences during its highly anticipated 2023 edition. Taking place from November 2nd to November 4th, this year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts from around the world. The 2022 edition saw rave reviews from NME, The Rolling Stone, The Independent and more, and a win for Best Indoor Festival at the 2022 European Festival Awards.

Renowned for showcasing a diverse array of talent and pushing boundaries, Iceland Airwaves continues to solidify its status as a hub for exceptional music discovery. The final announcement leans heavily into this pillar of the festival, with a highly curated and exciting final set of names.

Performing at the festival is Icelandic sensation Daði Freyr, industrial techno punk-rock and stage performance legends Hatari, homegrown rapper extraordinaire GKR, heartfelt singer-songwriter meets captivating indie-folk Spotify superstar Axel Flóvent, mesmerizing singer-songwriter JFDR, and folk-pop local chart topper Elín Hall, among others.

Exciting new international acts include Anjimile with soulful and introspective melodies, Caleb Kunle with R&B-infused grooves, acclaimed composer and pianist Dustin O'Halloran, the multi-talented Mick Strauss, innovative outfit slowshift and many more.

Highlights from former lineup announcements include much-loved indie outfit Bombay Bicycle Club, minimalist rock outfit Yard Act, South Korean collective Balming Tiger, the LA-based, New York-born musician Blondshell, Brighton's Lime Garden, industrial post-punk band Squid, Irish garage punks Sprints, Franco-American brothers Faux Real, Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf, Montreal group Ghostly Kisses, and more.

Iceland Airwaves' Festival Director Isleifur Thorhallsson said: "After last year's success we're so excited to present such a fantastic line up for 2023, bringing together the best in Icelandic talent with a melting pot of emerging acts from all around the world. Having the opportunity to also bring some of our all time favourites to Reykjavik this November, really is the icing on the cake!"

See the full lineup on

The finalised lineup ensures an extraordinary and diverse selection of musical talent at Iceland Airwaves 2023. Festival-goers can expect an immersive experience filled with unforgettable performances, unique collaborations, and the opportunity to discover the next wave of musical talent.

As a special treat, the festival will also feature an eclectic mix of side events held in partnership with the festival including and many more to be announced. Please note that a separate ticket is needed for Partner Events.

for Iceland Airwaves 2023 are available for purchase on the festival's official website. Last year the festival sold out, and capacity at the festival is limited. As the anticipation builds, make sure to secure your spot for this unparalleled celebration of music, culture, adventure and exploration.

For more information, visit the Iceland Airwaves website at and get to know the artists via our Spotify or YouTube playlists.

