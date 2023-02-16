Daddy Long Legs Release New Single 'Silver Satin'

DADDY LONG LEGS, New York City's most diabolical Rhythm & Blues street gang, have shared their new track "Silver Satin" from their upcoming and eagerly anticipated new album Street Sermons, to be released on March 17th via Yep Roc Records. The band are also thrilled to announce a full tour in May and June where they'll be bringing their high-voltage street sermons to venues up and down the UK and Ireland.

The group describes new single "Silver Satin" as an experience where "we take the listener on a trip through New York City's underground rail system with a bottle in hand concealed by a brown paper bag. Lose yourself in a song dripping with tremolo and electric piano, but whatever you do, don't fall asleep on the subway." Street Sermons is currently available for pre-order here.

The group previously released the track "Street Sermon" which sees the band beseeching their troubled congregation to "Work with one another/Not against each other" as the Brooklyn band evolve into a chain gang that sounds like they're emanating through the cracks of a hot and sticky subway station.

The band's fourth studio album represents a wellspring of bottled-up feelings and emotions that need to be taken to the streets. Produced by Oakley Munson of the Black Lips at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY the band expands upon a sound that's all their own and features guest appearances from Punk Rock legend Wreckless Eric providing backing vocals on "Nightmare" and "Silver Satin" and The Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian on "Ding-Ding Man," In dark times DADDY LONG LEGS continue to shine their light everywhere they go, leaving a piece of themselves on stage every night because it's in them and it's got to come out.

DADDY LONG LEGS' previous album, Lowdown Ways (Yep Roc, 2019), reached #4 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The band has received high praise from Rolling Stone Senior editor David Fricke, who calls DADDY LONG LEGS' sound "Chicago blues fired at the moon played by the demented children of the Pretty Things" and No Depression who declared that "from the first note, this is clearly a record made by people who live and die for rock and roll."

Over the last decade these gentlemen have burned down houses the world over with their explosive fire ceremony and have amassed a cult-like following all their own with a tough-to-beat reputation for being one of the finest live acts on the road today. Written and recorded against a backdrop of political tension, riots in the streets and a deeply uncertain future, Street Sermons is a testament to triumph over adversity.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new album trailer here:

Daddy Long Legs Tour Dates

Tickets available HERE:

May 19 - The Sugar Club - Dublin

May 20 - Black Box - Belfast

May 21 - Sandinos - Derry

May 23 - Deaf Institute - Manchester

May 24 - The Cluny - Newcastle

May 25 - Voodoo Rooms - Edinburgh

May 26 - Room 2 - Glasgow

May 27 - St. Mary's Creative Space - Chester

May 28 - Olby's - Margate

May 30 - The Moth Club - London

May 31 - The Hope & Ruin - Brighton

June 1 - Red Rooster Festival - Euston

June 2 - Exchange - Bristol

June 3 - The Night Owl - Birmingham