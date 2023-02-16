Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Daddy Long Legs Release New Single 'Silver Satin'

The track is from their new album Street Sermons, to be released on March 17.

Feb. 16, 2023  

DADDY LONG LEGS, New York City's most diabolical Rhythm & Blues street gang, have shared their new track "Silver Satin" from their upcoming and eagerly anticipated new album Street Sermons, to be released on March 17th via Yep Roc Records. The band are also thrilled to announce a full tour in May and June where they'll be bringing their high-voltage street sermons to venues up and down the UK and Ireland.

The group describes new single "Silver Satin" as an experience where "we take the listener on a trip through New York City's underground rail system with a bottle in hand concealed by a brown paper bag. Lose yourself in a song dripping with tremolo and electric piano, but whatever you do, don't fall asleep on the subway." Street Sermons is currently available for pre-order here.

The group previously released the track "Street Sermon" which sees the band beseeching their troubled congregation to "Work with one another/Not against each other" as the Brooklyn band evolve into a chain gang that sounds like they're emanating through the cracks of a hot and sticky subway station.

The band's fourth studio album represents a wellspring of bottled-up feelings and emotions that need to be taken to the streets. Produced by Oakley Munson of the Black Lips at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY the band expands upon a sound that's all their own and features guest appearances from Punk Rock legend Wreckless Eric providing backing vocals on "Nightmare" and "Silver Satin" and The Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian on "Ding-Ding Man," In dark times DADDY LONG LEGS continue to shine their light everywhere they go, leaving a piece of themselves on stage every night because it's in them and it's got to come out.

DADDY LONG LEGS' previous album, Lowdown Ways (Yep Roc, 2019), reached #4 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The band has received high praise from Rolling Stone Senior editor David Fricke, who calls DADDY LONG LEGS' sound "Chicago blues fired at the moon played by the demented children of the Pretty Things" and No Depression who declared that "from the first note, this is clearly a record made by people who live and die for rock and roll."

Over the last decade these gentlemen have burned down houses the world over with their explosive fire ceremony and have amassed a cult-like following all their own with a tough-to-beat reputation for being one of the finest live acts on the road today. Written and recorded against a backdrop of political tension, riots in the streets and a deeply uncertain future, Street Sermons is a testament to triumph over adversity.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new album trailer here:

Daddy Long Legs Tour Dates

Tickets available HERE:

May 19 - The Sugar Club - Dublin
May 20 - Black Box - Belfast
May 21 - Sandinos - Derry
May 23 - Deaf Institute - Manchester
May 24 - The Cluny - Newcastle
May 25 - Voodoo Rooms - Edinburgh
May 26 - Room 2 - Glasgow
May 27 - St. Mary's Creative Space - Chester
May 28 - Olby's - Margate
May 30 - The Moth Club - London
May 31 - The Hope & Ruin - Brighton
June 1 - Red Rooster Festival - Euston
June 2 - Exchange - Bristol
June 3 - The Night Owl - Birmingham




Gold Casio Share Debut Album Hits Radio Photo
Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'
Gold Casio are set to entrance populations through space-age disco and electrifying visuals. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the group's advanced sounds blend indie-tronic dance rhythms and pulsing psychedelic pop, pulling from a broad spectrum of influences ranging from '80s art pop, nu disco, electro funk and more. With beats and rhythms that ooze Daft Punk or Justice, paired with vocals that sound like a Blondie meets Talking Heads super group, listeners are guaranteed to get these infectious melodies stuck in their heads.
T-Pain to Release Covers Album in March Photo
T-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Single Moving On ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell Photo
Dub Pistols Release Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single Photo
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single
John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 

