Daddy Long Legs Confirm UK & Ireland Tour Dates for 2020

Brooklyn, NY-based trio DADDY LONG LEGS-Brian Hurd (vocals, harmonica, guitar), Murat Akturk (slide guitar), Josh Styles (drums, maracas) have confirmed a run of UK & IRE tour dates for January and February 2020.

Produced by Jimmy Sutton and engineered by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, Pokey LaFarge, Jake La Botz) at Hi-Style Studios in Chicago, the band's debut album, Lowdown Waysfeatures 12 original compositions with songwriting contributions from JD McPherson and Sutton. A new direction from their first two studio albums (released by Norton Records), Lowdown Ways sees the boys widen their sonic horizons with field hollers, gospel, Cajun, and Mississippi Hill Music, coupled with their renowned supercharged, harp-driven R&B bangers.

When asked by Village Voice "What is DADDY LONG LEGS?," Hurd answered, "Rock and roll salvation through the spirit of roots and blues." While influenced by the likes of Son House, Captain Beefheart, Howlin' Wolf, MC5, and Dr. Feelgood, their sound personifies garage rock and punk with a contemporary raw twist performed in their own brand of supercharged R&B.

Leading up to the album's release, Rolling Stone Country named "Glad Rag Ball" one of the '10 Best Country, Americana Songs of the Week', citing "it's all guttural hollering and foot-stomping rhythms." Brooklyn Vegan premiered the official video for "Pink Lemonade," co-written with JD McPherson and WFMU "Mornin' Noon & Nite". Since forming in 2010, the band has released two studio albums, a live album and two 45s on Norton Records. Their last album was 2015's Rides Tonight. They have toured with Jon Spencer, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Sonics, Nikki Lane, Nick Waterhouse, amongst others.

LIVE DATES

January

Wed 29th - UK Americana Festival @ Oslo, London

Thurs 30th - The Cluny, Newcastle

Fri 31st - Celtic Connections @ Broadcast, Glasgow

February

Sat 1st - Opium, Edinburgh

Sun 2nd - The Lantern, Halifax

Tues 4th - Esquires, Bedford

Tues 18th - Louisiana, Bristol

Wed 19th - Night & Day, Manchester

Thurs 20th - St Marys Creative Space, Chester

Fri 21st - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich

Sat 22nd - Prince Albert, Brighton

Sun 23rd - Railway Hotel, Southend

Tues 25th - Paper Dress Vintage, London

Thurs 27th - Black Box, Belfast

Fri 28th - Sandinos, Derry

Sat 29th - Sugar Club, Dublin





