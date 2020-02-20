Da Great Ape Shares New Video For 'King Of The Trap' Feat. Style

East Point, Georgia rapper Da Great Ape shares a new video today for "King of The TRAP" feat. Style, which appeared on his debut mixtape Last Dope Boy Left. Da Great Ape arrived in 2019 with certified street anthems like "Ape Mode" featuring T.I. and "Dreams of a Dopeboy." With authenticity being paramount to Da Great Ape's music, the new video for "King Of The TRAP" brings him back to humble beginnings in the ATL where he earned his stripes. Watch it now.

Watch the video below!

Southern soul rap star Da Great Ape was set on a path to success that juggled academics with music and football as a youngster until the lure of the streets drew him away. In his insular neighborhood, Community 1010 of East Point, GA, the trap life with all of its hustle and drama was far more appealing than the grind, even of a progressive education environment. As the second of seven kids, the rapper felt responsible for helping his mother out, and fast cash proved to be a means to that end. Still, Da Great Ape never gave up his love of music and realized it was time to look for a new way to live his life. In less than six months, the rapper, who says he's a beast at competition, recorded and made videos for three street hits: "Out Trap Me," "Well Spoken" and "Dreams of a Dopeboy." Part-autobiographical, part 1010-neighborhood specific, Da Great Ape's soulful music tells the story of the streets, pain and passion for his craft.





