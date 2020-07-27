DÜZY Partners With Musikfest To Help Nonprofit Reach $1 Million Fundraising Goal

Innovative video eCommerce leader DÜZY is partnering with ArtsQuest, the nonprofit that presents Musikfest, the nation's largest free-admission Musikfest festival, to help the organization reach its goal of raising $1 million between July 27 and Aug. 10 to ensure the festival can return strong again in 2021.

All funds donated during the festival will have double the impact with a matching gift provided by the ArtsQuest Foundation Board of Trustee Members up to $500,000. The partnership marks the first time DÜZY has partnered with a 10 day music festival on a donation campaign to support music and the arts.

Now in its 37th year, Musikfest annually welcomes one million attendees over 10 days to enjoy free concerts by 400-plus local and national artists on 17 stages set up throughout Bethlehem. In an effort to keep everyone connected through free music, the festival has gone virtual this year, with Musikfest presenting 90-plus streaming performances during its 10-day run July 31-Aug. 9. Artists set to perform include:

Robert Randolph

KT Tunstall

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root

Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie

Reverend Horton Heat

Devon Gilfillian

Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

Scythian

Shawn Camp

Craig Thatcher Band

and more

A leader in video-based eCommerce, DÜZY's video platforms enable creators, curators and distributors to change their video streams into revenue generating streams. The company, founded in 2019, has worked with Fans.com and Nugs.TV, along with large enterprise media and TV companies throughout North America.

As part of its partnership with ArtsQuest, DÜZY developed a new technology that will allow people to donate right from the Musikfest stream without needing to leave the site, making it quick and easy for anyone to support the festival. DÜZY is also going to donate their portion of the proceeds they would normally take for an eCommerce project back to ArtsQuest to help sustain the nonprofit during the COVID-19 crisis. ArtsQuest annually presents 4,000 concerts, events and educational programs, including one dozen festivals. The organization has been closed since mid-March due to the crisis, losing more than 90 percent of its revenue streams.

"I'm super excited to support Musikfest this year as they go virtual," says DÜZY Founder and CEO PJ Chesson, who has previously attended Musikfest. "Helping Musikfest blow the doors off their goals and secure its future through these trying times is a very cool thing for me to be a part of. I'll never forget the energy and vibe when I've attended Musikfest and can't wait to see what's next."

DÜZY revolutionized video eCommerce by allowing viewers to buy or donate without leaving the video. Its innovative video transaction engine (VTE) shortens the buying cycle as it integrates your store into the video. Founded in 2019, DÜZY is on a mission to monetize all video, both live streaming and recorded. The company works with Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce and others, along with all social platforms.

"As a nonprofit that focuses on bringing people together through festivals and live events, the COVID-19 crisis has drastically changed our business model over the past four months," says ArtsQuest Chief Operating Officer Curt Mosel. "Partnering with DÜZY on Musikfest - the largest event we present, will allow us to not only reach new audiences, but also help generate additional support from music enthusiasts and new fans across the globe.

"We greatly appreciate the support of DÜZY during this crisis, as their expertise and technology have allowed us to create an entirely new fundraising platform for our free music festival."

The only music festival to be twice named the No. 1 Music Festival in North America by the USA Today/10Best readers' poll, Musikfest is the largest free admission music festival in the nation, with 500 free shows over 10 days. This year's festival will include more than 90 streaming and televised concerts, as well as select food and live music events on the SteelStacks arts and entertainment district in Bethlehem July 31-Aug. 9. For more information, visit www.musikfest.org.

