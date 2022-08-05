DYLYN Announces Debut Full-Length Album 'The Sixty90s'

With influences that range from Blondie to Black Sabbath, DYLYN (aka Gwendolyn Lewis) has created a unique style that pulls together raw, rock n' roll energy with brilliant pop hooks. Today, the alt-rock power force is excited to announce her debut full length LP, The Sixty90s, an homage to the grit of the 90s and the warmth of the 60s, which will be released on October 28, 2022, via Nettwerk.

"I'm referencing two of my favorite eras, it's not confined or boxed into one or the other. The fusion revealed itself as the songwriting and production developed. It naturally took on a darker vintage yet futuristic edge" shares Gwen.

The 13-track debut record features the most recent singles "Skin and Bone," "Liar," "Hellbound," "Hurt," "Bring On The Blues," and the new tremendous single "Liberate Me."

The Sixty90s cements DYLYN's vision of a confluence of eras, styles, and emotions colliding, fusing moments of elation, agony, ecstasy, and triumph into an anachronistic symphony of indie-pop melodies, industrial-inflected heavy rock, and anthemic alternative. With the help of producers Ryan Guldemond (of Mother Mother) and Parker Bossley (bassist for The Mounties, Hot Hot Heat) we see her momentum come to life.

When asked about "Liberate Me," Gwen shares, "We tend to be the ones that get in the way of ourselves. The inner voice that seems to put up a fight. Changing the narrative and burning away the fear can open up the world."

DYLYN, the Vancouver-based singer, songwriter, and disruptor fuses moments of elation, agony, ecstasy, and triumph into an anachronistic symphony of indie-pop melodies, industrial-inflected heavy rock, and anthemic alternative. (If she stepped out of the screen of some long-lost David Lynch film about Lollapalooza 1993, no one would question it!).

In 2018, she uncovered her independent debut EP, Sauvignon, and a Kimono. Impacting multiple strata of culture, the lead single "Secret" tallied millions of Spotify streams and inspired thousands of fan videos throughout the anime community, including Gacha Life, where she received her avatar. She remained prolific with a pair of EPs-Let You and Only Us-before the EP Make It Naked in 2021.

Along the way, she architected her latest release, Bring On The Blues. In between co-owning a painting and renovation company, she eventually was able to hit the studio with producers Ryan Guldemond (of Mother Mother) and Parker Bossley (bassist for The Mounties, Hot Hot Heat) and created The Sixty90s.

Listen to the new single here: