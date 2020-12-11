DVRKO, BIJOU, and Damon Sharpe Release 'Sushi'

Dynamic producer/DJ DVRKO has linked up with producer/DJ and G-house leader, BIJOU, along with GRAMMY-award winning producer and DJ, Damon Sharpe, for an original, unforgettable G-house collaboration, "Sushi." Long-time friends, the trio have come together to build a certifiable heater with a catchy baseline, captivating kicks and a memorable hook that conjures serious after-hours vibes. The sexy, breathy vocals and contagious lyrics reinforce the undeniable earworm of a tune, one which fans are unlikely to forget long after the night is over. "Sushi" is now available to stream on all digital platforms via independent label L3V3L Records.

"BIJOU and Damon are my boys, so I enjoyed coming together to put out this epic collab, 'Sushi,'" said DVRKO. "It's a sound representation of all three of our musical styles blended together for an earworm of a G-house tune."

"Recently I've been going back to my G-House roots, and with Sushi this is no different," said BIJOU. "After remixing 'This Is How' for my boy DVRKO, it only made sense we did some original s and who better than Damon Sharpe to jump on it too! This one is a ton of energy, but also gives a fun quirky take on G-House you may have not previously heard. Enjoy and much love!"

"I had fun playing outside my wheelhouse with this G-House banger," said Damon Sharpe. "It was amazing to collab with the homies DVRKO and Bijou. We each brought a different flavor to the table to create a 'raw' tasty treat for your ears."

STREAM DVRKO X BIJOU X DAMON SHARPE "SUSHI" HERE