DRUMSTRUCK Presents Traditional and Modern South Africa Arts & Culture Interactive Virtual Workshops: U.S. & Worldwide

Cast Demonstrations and Q&A with Producer on Wednesday, August 19th at 3:30 pm on Facebook Live with DEGY Entertainment

DRUMSTRUCK, the interactive, international and Off-Broadway drum and dance sensation from South Africa, is proud to launch DRUMSTRUCK UBUNTU WORKSHOPS - a series of virtual workshops exploring South African arts, culture, sense of community, history, and wisdom for folks of all ages and backgrounds across the U.S. and globally.

"UBUNTU" is a Nguni language term that means "humanity/unity" and is often translated as "I am because we are." DRUMSTRUCK epitomizes Ubuntu in action. The DRUMSTRUCK experience is a welcome, celebratory invitation into the universal family to which we all belong but from which we have become estranged.

DRUMSTRUCK's mission is to spread the culture, traditions, wisdom, hope, joy, and healing power of music and dance with audiences around the world directly from South Africa. Due to the ongoing travel and live performance restrictions, DRUMSTRUCK developed a series of virtual workshops on the Trilogy of South African Performing Arts & Culture (Song, Dance & Drum), from the tribal past into the modern era, including traditional African healing methods. Crafted for all levels and ages from children to university masterclasses, DRUMSTRUCK is proud to offer both live-streamed and exclusive recorded content individually or as part of a series. DRUMSTRUCK UBUNTU WORKSHOPS brings authentic African spirit directly to you. Participants get transported to the heart and soul of South Africa - no flights or passports needed!





DRUMSTRUCK is pleased to partner with Josh Sherman of DEGY Entertainment for universities & performing arts center bookings. An interview with producer Cindy Sibilsky featuring demonstrations of the Ubuntu Workshops from the cast will be live-streamed on DEGY Entertainment's Facebook Wednesday, August 19th, at 3:30 pm EST and remain on the page to view afterward.

The first two UBUNTU Workshops series are in collaboration with Reigning Victory Dance Studio - a comprehensive dance academy near Atlanta (July 23-August 1) - and Cumbe, a home for African and Diaspora dance and music in Brooklyn (September 8-26). Both commissioned a full set of four workshops with DRUMSTRUCK's master of South African dance, Tumelo Seleke.

Program Manager of Cumbe Dance, Natasha Calixte, exuded: "I am excited to be partnering with Drumstruck to host a 4-week special class series. Drumstruck will be offering a series that introduces students at Cumbe to authentic South African music, and modern & tribal dance - a genre of dance we do not often offer. We are hoping for an amazing turn out at these classes this September!"

For more information about DRUMSTRUCK UBUNTU WORKSHOPS and bookings, please contact Drumstruckworkshops@gmail.com. Video: Drumstruck Ubuntu Workshops Teaser

