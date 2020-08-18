DONT BLINK Churns Out Silky Percussive Grooves on 'BODY'

DONT BLINK blesses Dim Mak’s New Noise imprint with an energetic tech-house banger

DONT BLINK invite listeners to bask in their silky percussive grooves, on their New Noise debut "BODY."

Fresh off the release of "Play That Beat," which Magnetic Magazine dubbed one of the "15 Best Tech-House Tracks of June 2020," DONT BLINK blesses Dim Mak's New Noise imprint with an energetic tech-house banger. The Bali-based duo came to prominence off the strength of their 2018 debut EP, INSANE, released through Nervous Records. Since then, their fat basslines and rhythmic intricacies have gained them true 'one to watch' status, earning subsequent releases on Big Beat Records and Country Club Disco. Fans looking to further explore DONT BLINK's cutting-edge spin on tech-house can check out the duo's recent 1001Tracklists Spotlight Mix packed full of driving compositions and flavorful grooves.

New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

Buy & Stream: https://ffm.to/-body

