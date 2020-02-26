D.O.A. Announce TREASON & Dead Kennedys Tour Dates

If an actor or a reality show host can become president and wreak havoc around the world, then surely musicians have a time honored duty of reacting to that and speaking up for regular people. Punk rock legends D.O.A. have decided to do just that. That's why you have the new D.O.A. album: Treason.



Joey shead Keithley, Canada's Godfather of Punk, has been getting sick of the dismaying news coming out of world capitals like Washington, Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, Pyongyang etc., so he decided to come up with D.O.A.'s musical reaction to this crap and stand up against corruption, warmongering, racism, sexism and global warming.



So here it is: Treason, it's the band's eighteenth album. It takes off in full frenzy with "All the President's Men" with Keithley exclaiming It's time to put them in the pen. Then D.O.A. quickly launches into a modern punk anthem "Wait Till Tomorrow" a look at the brutal treatment of refugees.



But never lost on D.O.A., is that part of their mantra that is punk rock humor, hence they have spawned: "It Was D.O.A." an uproarious piss take on unsuspecting musicians that will soon learn the tough lessons of the road: the D.O.A. members themselves.



Of course with an album named Treason you would expect some comment on President Donald Trump. So the Men of Action have taken one of their all-time classics and come up with new lyrics. They have reworked "fed Up Ronnie" and the result is "fed Up Donald" and it's a blistering 73 seconds of mayhem!



Along the way Treason flips the corrupt system the bird with wild tunes like: "Gonna Set You Straight," "Just Got Back From the USA" and "It's Treason." There's also an absolutely ripping version of fellow Canadian Neil Young's "Hey Hey My My" where D.O.A. takes a unique approach that has anguish and fire at the same time.



On Treason D.O.A pulls no punches and nor should they. What you get is an uncontrollable punk rock riot that seems to breathe fire, the way punk was meant to be.



Pre-order the LP or CD at Sudden Death Records.

East Coast US Tour Dates

3/10 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA ***Opening for Dead Kennedys

3/11 - 930 Club - Washington, DC ***Opening for Dead Kennedys

3/12 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA

3/13 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA ***Opening for Dead Kennedys

3/14 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA ***Opening for Dead Kennedys

3/15 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY ***Opening for Dead Kennedys

Canada Tour Dates

3/26 - Record City - Vernon, BC

3/27 - Gun Barrel Grill - Apex, BC

3/28 - Prospect Pub - Pemberton, BC

Canada Spring Tour Dates

5/7 - London Music Hall - London, ON

5/8 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

5/9 - This Ain't Hollywood - Hamilton, ON

5/10 - Starlight - Waterloo, ON

5/11- The Foxx Lounge - Barrie, ON

5/12 - The Mansion - Kingston, ON

5/13 - Les Foufounes - Montreal, QC

5/14 - Dominion Tavern - Ottawa, ON

5/15 - L'Anti Bar - Quebec, QC

5/16 - Rock Café Le Stage - Trois-Rivieres, QC

5/17 - Bar Le Magog - Sherbrooke, QC

5/18 - Warehouse Concert Hall - St Catherines, ON

West Coast US Spring Tour Dates

6/4 - Little Devil's Lunchbox - Port Angeles, WA

6/5 - Blast Off - Salem, OR

6/6 - TBD - Tacoma, WA





