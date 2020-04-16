DMA's Release New Track 'The Glow'

DMA'S release new single "The Glow" today from their forthcoming album of the same name which is now due to drop on July 10th.

The title track's buoyant anthemic sound is infused with a signature distorted guitar riff and a Strokes-y beat matched by Tommy's euphoric howl. "The Glow" has evolved and been fine-tuned over the years. As Tommy O'Dell summarizes, "Some parts were written when we were going through break-ups and others were written more recently when our lives were very different. For me it's a snapshot of where we were and where we're at now. That's the reason why it's one of my favourites."

"The Glow" is the 3rd track to be taken from the forthcoming album following previous tracks "Life Is A Game Of Changing" and "Silver."

Current single "Life Is A Game Of Changing" is a perfect touchstone of what to expect from their 3rd studio album, an exhilarating rush of big beat dynamics, sun-kissed Balearic dance vibes and the guitar-meets-electro hybrid of latter day New Order. It furthers the DMA'S incorporation of digital beats and sequencers in their songwriting process. "Silver" was the band's first release from THE GLOW in late 2019 and has now been streamed over 8.5 million times.

THE GLOW was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning producer Stuart Price (Madonna, The Killers, New Order) in the historic Westlake Recording Studios, a long way from the bands early days in Sydney. From their emotive heart to their towering hooks, the core traits that have earned DMA'S a huge following are still prominent in new album THE GLOW, but now their anthemic sound is infused with a euphoric flood of alt-pop flair with pulsating synths and taut beats. While the huge choruses will prove to be electrifying highlights of future live shows.

Fans can pre-order THE GLOW now. There are also exclusive merchandise bundles with signed prints plus limited edition heavyweight transparent green vinyl & cassettes if purchased through the band's official store; https://dmas.lnk.to/storePR





