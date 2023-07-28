DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

The single was released via Warning Records/Sony RCA UK. 

By: Jul. 28, 2023

DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

Rising Huddersfield based DJ & producer LIAISON has shared his high-energy new single ‘Love Will Take You Higher’ via Warning Records/Sony RCA UK. 

Blending soulful vocals with upbeat drum and bass backbeats, the track is a feel-good anthem that combines catchy hooks, uplifting chord progressions and euphoric choir sections.

Speaking about the track, LIAISON says: ‘I wanted to create a song that makes people feel uplifted and show some kind of hope in these weird times that were in. When I started making this track, the music I was hearing at the time didn’t lift me as much as I needed or craved, so I created something that made me feel a certain hope. For me at least. Hopefully people will connect with this song and its energy and message. And I hope it will make them realise that even in the toughest times, there is always a glimmer of hope, especially when we come together’. 

Honing his craft since the age of 15, LIAISON draws influence from artists such as High Contrast, Brookes Brothers, Shy FX, Pendulum and Sub Focus. So far, the track is quickly gaining traction and has been supported by key DnB heavyweights including High Contrast, Goddard and DJ Marky.  

The single marks an exciting chapter for LIAISON's career following his debut show last month supporting LUUDE at The Arch in Brighton this year to a stellar crowd. ‘Love Will Take You Higher’ is out now and looks set to cement LIAISON’s position as one of the UK’s hottest producers to watch. 

Watch the new lyric video here:



