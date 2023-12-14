DJ Many & YouTuber Tobuscus Reach RIAA Gold For Minecraft Collab

The creative masterpiece has resonated globally featuring the dynamic musical duo TeraBrite.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

In a groundbreaking achievement for the digital entertainment landscape, renowned YouTuber Tobuscus and DJ Many, the trailblazing artist and founder of the self named independent label DJ Many, have clinched the highly coveted RIAA Gold Certification for their viral Minecraft-themed collaboration, "I Can Swing My Sword!,” a creative masterpiece that has resonated globally featuring the dynamic musical duo TeraBrite.
 
"I Can Swing My Sword!" stands out as a cultural phenomenon, capturing the hearts of Minecraft enthusiasts and music lovers alike. The infectious blend of Tobuscus's humor, DJ Many's melodic touch, and TeraBrite's rock and roll brilliance has not only become an anthem in the gaming community, but has now officially earned its place in the rafter of music history with RIAA Gold Certification.

The track transcends the boundaries of gaming and music with over 100 million streams/plays, and the RIAA Gold Certification reflects the song's widespread popularity, with its innovative blend of alternative rock and gaming-inspired lyrics.

 
Tobuscus, known for his comedic prowess and engaging content, took a leap into the realm of music with this iconic collaboration, proving that the intersection of gaming and music can yield spectacular results. DJ Many, a luminary in the music industry, contributed his signature sound to the project, while TeraBrite's dynamic talents added an extra layer of sonic excellence.
 
Tobuscus expressed his excitement, stating, "Creating 'I Can Swing My Sword!' was an incredible journey, and I'm honored to see it achieve RIAA Gold Certification. The Minecraft community has been incredibly supportive, and I'm grateful for the collaboration with DJ Many and TeraBrite that brought this song to life." DJ Many added, "It's amazing to see the gaming and music worlds come together in such a powerful way. 'I Can Swing My Sword!' has become more than just a song; it's a shared experience among fans. Achieving RIAA Gold Certification is a fantastic recognition of the impact this collaboration has had."

With the achievement, DJ Many made Virgin Islands history by becoming the first independent label from the region to achieve RIAA Gold Certification. The Recording Industry Association of America's Gold Certification marks a historic moment not just for DJ Many, but for the entire music scene in the Virgin Islands.

This accomplishment underscores the potential of independent labels to not only compete but excel on the international stage, establishing a new standard for success in the ever-evolving music industry. As the first independent label in the Virgin Islands to achieve RIAA Gold Certification, DJ Many sets a new standard for excellence, proving that talent knows no bounds and can flourish regardless of industry affiliations. The accomplishment serves as an inspiration for independent artists and labels worldwide, emphasizing the importance of artistic freedom, entrepreneurial spirit, and global collaboration.
 
Expressing his excitement, DJ Many stated, "This achievement is not just about my music; it's a testament to the strength and creativity of my Virgin Islands upbringing from humble days on the air at Isle 95 WJKC And WSTX-FM. We are breaking barriers, and this milestone is for every artist, label and creative working tirelessly to make their mark." Tobuscus expressed his admiration for the accomplishment, stating, "Working with DJ Many and witnessing the success of our collaboration has been incredible. This achievement is a testament to the power of creativity, and I'm thrilled to be a part of Virgin Islands history."
 
DJ Many, the self named independent label founded by DJ Many, has played a pivotal role in nurturing local talent and promoting a diverse range of musical styles. The RIAA Gold Certification not only positions DJ Many as a force to be reckoned with but also opens doors for other independent labels to pursue ambitious projects with the potential for global recognition. Hailing from the island of St. Croix, DJ Many is known for his trademarked Tiger Hat look, but he is a man of many hats. He is a YouTube Award Winning recording artist, producer, DJ, and songwriter. DJ Many has collaborated with pop heavy weights such as Donny Osmond and Sleepy Brown of Outkast, as well as being the former DJ for Grammy nominated internet sensation, Soulja Boy. 
 
The RIAA Gold Certification for "I Can Swing My Sword!" marks a historic moment, underscoring the influence of digital creators and their ability to resonate with audiences on a global scale. The collaboration's success reaffirms the power of blending entertainment mediums and connecting with fans through shared cultural experiences.

Photo Credit: Emanuel Thomas



